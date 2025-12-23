or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kaia Gerber
OK LogoNEWS

Kaia Gerber Poses Topless in Nothing But a Skirt as She Cozies Up to Her Friend: Photo

kaia gerber topless denim skirt photo
Source: MEGA;@kaiagerber/Instagram

Kaia Gerber showed off her bold side, wearing nothing but a skirt while celebrating with friends.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 23 2025, Updated 7:48 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kaia Gerber is channeling her mom Cindy Crawford’s iconic style.

On Sunday, December 21, the 24-year-old model shared a bold Instagram moment while enjoying a fun night with friends. In the NSFW photo, Gerber went topless, wearing only a blue skirt as she turned her back to the camera.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Kaia Gerber shared a topless photo in a blue skirt on Instagram.
Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram

Kaia Gerber shared a topless photo in a blue skirt on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

She showed off a minimalist tattoo on her back while giving a playful glance over her shoulder. One friend covered part of her back, while another smiled brightly for the camera.

“Happy birthday to my favorite person to make things with,” she captioned the post, tagging her friend’s Instagram account.

Article continues below advertisement

Gerber also shared a photo of herself biting a cigarette while hanging out with friends.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The model posed with friends while giving a playful glance over her shoulder.
Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram

The model posed with friends while giving a playful glance over her shoulder.

MORE ON:
Kaia Gerber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The post comes shortly after Gerber shared a piece of fashion wisdom from her famous mother.

“In terms of beauty, figuring out what you feel best in. My mom always told me that less is more, and I think that's absolutely true for me. By that, she means you don't have to hide behind beauty, and it can be used as an extension of yourself,” she told Harper's Bazaar on December 12.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kaia Gerber’s mom taught her that 'less is more' when it comes to beauty.
Source: MEGA

Kaia Gerber’s mom taught her that 'less is more' when it comes to beauty.

Article continues below advertisement

Gerber is also making waves in the beauty world, as Nars Cosmetics recently announced her as their newest global brand ambassador.

“Kaia is a true beauty, a supermodel of today who carries with her the spirit of another era. Working with her on this campaign felt like stepping back into the age of the original icons. Those supermodels were more than faces; what I always loved about them was their joy. They loved the camera, the artistry of makeup and hair, and fashion itself. Most importantly, they gave everything in front of the camera, pouring their energy into creating the most beautiful images possible. Kaia has that same spirit and photographing her was like reliving the magic — one of the very things that made me fall in love with this industry in the first place,” said Nars founder and creative director François Nars.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The 24-year-old was recently named a global brand ambassador for Nars Cosmetics.
Source: MEGA

The 24-year-old was recently named a global brand ambassador for Nars Cosmetics.

Gerber shared her enthusiasm about joining the brand.

“I was so excited when Nars approached me to work with them. I've known François for years, since he cast me in Persona when I was like 13 or 14, so I have a lot of history with him and the brand. Any time he would have approached me would have been the perfect time, probably. But right now, at this moment in my life, it all felt like kismet,” she said.

She added, “François has taken beauty to this celebratory, artistic place. I think that's why I've always loved Nars — it never felt like beauty to conceal, but to enhance beauty.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.