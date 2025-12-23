Kaia Gerber Poses Topless in Nothing But a Skirt as She Cozies Up to Her Friend: Photo
Dec. 23 2025, Updated 7:48 a.m. ET
Kaia Gerber is channeling her mom Cindy Crawford’s iconic style.
On Sunday, December 21, the 24-year-old model shared a bold Instagram moment while enjoying a fun night with friends. In the NSFW photo, Gerber went topless, wearing only a blue skirt as she turned her back to the camera.
She showed off a minimalist tattoo on her back while giving a playful glance over her shoulder. One friend covered part of her back, while another smiled brightly for the camera.
“Happy birthday to my favorite person to make things with,” she captioned the post, tagging her friend’s Instagram account.
Gerber also shared a photo of herself biting a cigarette while hanging out with friends.
The post comes shortly after Gerber shared a piece of fashion wisdom from her famous mother.
“In terms of beauty, figuring out what you feel best in. My mom always told me that less is more, and I think that's absolutely true for me. By that, she means you don't have to hide behind beauty, and it can be used as an extension of yourself,” she told Harper's Bazaar on December 12.
Gerber is also making waves in the beauty world, as Nars Cosmetics recently announced her as their newest global brand ambassador.
“Kaia is a true beauty, a supermodel of today who carries with her the spirit of another era. Working with her on this campaign felt like stepping back into the age of the original icons. Those supermodels were more than faces; what I always loved about them was their joy. They loved the camera, the artistry of makeup and hair, and fashion itself. Most importantly, they gave everything in front of the camera, pouring their energy into creating the most beautiful images possible. Kaia has that same spirit and photographing her was like reliving the magic — one of the very things that made me fall in love with this industry in the first place,” said Nars founder and creative director François Nars.
Gerber shared her enthusiasm about joining the brand.
“I was so excited when Nars approached me to work with them. I've known François for years, since he cast me in Persona when I was like 13 or 14, so I have a lot of history with him and the brand. Any time he would have approached me would have been the perfect time, probably. But right now, at this moment in my life, it all felt like kismet,” she said.
She added, “François has taken beauty to this celebratory, artistic place. I think that's why I've always loved Nars — it never felt like beauty to conceal, but to enhance beauty.”