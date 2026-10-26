Kaia Gerber 'Went Rogue' With Tribute to Late Brother Presley Despite Family's 'Coordinated Response' Plan, Source Says

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Kaia Gerber reportedly chose to honor her late brother, Presley Gerber, in her own way, despite an alleged family plan to release a coordinated public statement about his death. On October 18, Kaia’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, shared matching photos and tributes to Presley on Instagram. Presley died on September 20 at age 27, and the couple’s joint message even included Kaia’s name.

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Source: MEGA Kaia Gerber reportedly shared a personal tribute to her late brother, Presley Gerber, despite an alleged family plan to coordinate their public statements.

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However, Kaia shared a separate tribute of her own, posting an old video of herself and Presley dancing around a bedroom as children. “i love you the bluest, to the moon and back and back again, forever big brother,” she wrote in the caption. According to a source who spoke to Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack page, the model’s decision reportedly caught her parents off guard. “The family had agreed on a coordinated response, and Kaia was expected to follow it,” an insider revealed. “Instead, she went rogue. She wrote her own statement, in her own words.” They added, “Her parents didn’t see that coming!”

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‘Kaia Broke That Pattern’

Source: MEGA Sources claimed Kaia’s Gerber’s decision ‘surprised’ her family but stressed that it was not intended as an act of rebellion.

Another source described the Crawford-Gerber clan as particularly careful about what they share online. “This is an incredibly private, tightly controlled family,” an insider explained. “They decide exactly what the public gets to see and hear. Every photograph, every statement, every detail is carefully considered. Kaia broke that pattern.” Still, sources insisted that Kaia’s decision wasn’t meant to challenge her parents. “Kaia loves her family, but she’s not a little girl anymore,” a source said. “This wasn’t a fashion campaign or a publicity exercise. This was her brother. She wasn’t going to let anyone edit her grief.” Presley reportedly died at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, Calif., last month. He had dealt with drug-related and mental health issues throughout his life.

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Kaia Is Reportedly Grieving Away From the Spotlight

Source: MEGA Kaia Gerber has reportedly been keeping a low profile in Los Angeles.

As OK! previously reported, the Shards star, 25, has reportedly been spending time at her Los Angeles home with her boyfriend, Lewis Pullman, while keeping a low profile. A source described how Kaia has been coping with the loss in the weeks since Presley’s death. “She had a little cocoon there with friends stopping by. She tried her best to hold it together, but she was not eating much, she had no appetite, which is hard for her as she has said in the past she suffers from 'disordered eating,'” the insider told the outlet. “She was in total shock so it was a big emotional process just to come to the realization that she would never see her brother again. Everyone in the family is worried about her," they continued.

‘She Has Not Cut Her Hair or Done Her Nails’

Source: MEGA Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Lewis Pullman are reportedly helping Kaia navigate the loss.