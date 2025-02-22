Kaia Gerber Is 'Excited' About Lewis Pullman Romance Following 'Sad' Split From Austin Butler: She 'Is Ready to Live Again'

Kaia Gerber seems to be doing just fine following her split from Austin Butler, as she's moved on with Lewis Pullman.

“Lewis is someone she’s known peripherally through the Malibu circle for years, he’s a quality guy with a celebrity pedigree so he’s someone her parents feel good about," the insider spilled. “He’s pretty serious and hardworking, he’s not some wild party guy."

“Kaia is one of the most gorgeous girls in her generation, she’s also very bright and well-spoken with a lot more depth than people might guess. Guys are lining up to have a shot with her,” a source dished of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's daughter, 23.