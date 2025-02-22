or
Article continues below advertisement
Kaia Gerber Is 'Excited' About Lewis Pullman Romance Following 'Sad' Split From Austin Butler: She 'Is Ready to Live Again'

Kaia Gerber is 'excited' about her new romance with Lewis Pullman, a source dished.

By:

Feb. 22 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Kaia Gerber seems to be doing just fine following her split from Austin Butler, as she's moved on with Lewis Pullman.

“Lewis is someone she’s known peripherally through the Malibu circle for years, he’s a quality guy with a celebrity pedigree so he’s someone her parents feel good about," the insider spilled. “He’s pretty serious and hardworking, he’s not some wild party guy."

“Kaia is one of the most gorgeous girls in her generation, she’s also very bright and well-spoken with a lot more depth than people might guess. Guys are lining up to have a shot with her,” a source dished of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's daughter, 23.

However, the model is taking her time and not racing "into anything, but she does seem to be excited about him," the insider noted.

“She’s not really the type to date around so it won’t shock anyone if she and Lewis get serious,” the insider continued. “Not that she’s devoid of feeling, she was super sad when Austin ended things, but she has dusted herself off and is ready to live again. Austin was a great guy and a catch but there are plenty more where he came from, she can have her pick.”

As OK! previously reported, Kaia and Austin, 33, called it quits after three years of dating.

“The relationship just simply ran its course after a good three years together,” TMZ reported at the time.

Another insider said: “Austin is a good guy, but everyone is being realistic about the fact that he’s way more invested in his career than he is in this relationship.”

Another insider told Us Weekly Kaia and Lewis have been involved longer than people think.

“In early December, Kaia and Lewis started seriously hanging out and were seen all around L.A., but mostly on the east side,” the source dished. “Kaia would make sure to be in a hat to try and be unnoticed, but they would be at their favorite restaurants, bars and clubs, holding hands and showing PDA. They were just frequenting crowds that didn’t really know them.”

Life & Style spoke to the first source.

