Presley Gerber Suffered Cardiac Arrest at California Rehab Facility Before His Tragic Death, Dispatch Recordings Reveal

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Presley Gerber suffered cardiac arrest before he passed away at a Santa Monica, Calif., rehab center on Sunday, September 20, according to emergency dispatch recordings. A call was transmitted to Santa Monica cops for a cardiac arrest at the facility at 9:35 a.m. on Sunday, with a separate dispatch notifying first responders there was an overdose that occurred at the same address.

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Presley Gerber Passed Away From a Possible 'Suspected Overdose'

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber died 10 minutes after officers arrived at the scene.

Authorities discovered the model being dead upon their arrival at the center, according to People. Detectives are currently “investigating the death as a suspected overdose,” the Santa Monica Police Department said in a statement. “At this time, there is no indication of foul play. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. The investigation remains ongoing," they continued.

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Source: MEGA Presley Gerber and his parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, attended an event together back in June.

While an autopsy was conducted on Monday, “the cause and manner of death have been deferred, which means additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination,” the statement went on. “Due to the ongoing death investigation, the [Department of the Medical Examiner] cannot disclose what testing and/or studies were requested. Deferred cases can take a few months before a cause of death is determined," they added.

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Presley Gerber Made His Last Public Appearance With His Family on June 11

Source: MEGA 'The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,' Presley Gerber's family said in a joint statement.

Officers found Presley unresponsive and tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead minutes later at 9:45 a.m. The 27-year-old, who was the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, as well as the older brother of actress Kaia Gerber, had been living in a separate residence on the rehab's grounds with several other people. “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time," they said in a joint statement. His final public appearance was with his family at the We Are ENOUGH x Aviator Nation launch event at Aviator Nation Dreamland in Malibu, Calif., on June 11.

Presley Gerber Suffered With Drug Abuse and Mental Health Issues Throughout His Life

Source: MEGA The Santa Monica Police Department is 'investigating the death as a suspected overdose.'