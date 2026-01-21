Kaia Gerber Shows Off Enviable Abs in Workout Set During Gym Session: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Kaia Gerber is kicking off the year right! The Bottoms actress’ longtime trainer, Kristy Godso, took to Instagram to give fans a look at Gerber’s intense gym routine, sharing a montage that spotlighted the model’s toned abs and strong physique. In one clip, Gerber rocked a plunging black workout set as she powered through treadmill runs and hip dips.

Source: @kirstygodso/Instagram Kaia Gerber shared a workout video filmed at the gym.

She later switched things up, slipping into a white bandeau-style top paired with matching shorts while working the cable machine. The clips showed Gerber fully focused and locked in as she moved through each exercise. “New year but you know we’ve been on thisssss 🥵 @kaiagerber,” Godso wrote in the caption.

Naturally, fans flooded the comments section with praise. “🔥🔥🔥,” one follower wrote. Another added, “👏👏 crushing it!!!” Maddie Ziegler chimed in, writing, “she’s perfect.” “So fun to have a best friend who looks like this 🫠,” Camila Morrone gushed.

The workout post comes amid recent concern from fans, after Gerber shared photos where she appeared noticeably slimmer than usual. “I hate to say it, she doesn’t look healthy,” noted one user. A second said, “Pls don’t promote this as a toned physique.” “I will not body shame, I will only pray young girls don’t compare themselves and develop body dysmorphia,” a third commented.

“She’s lovely. She’s thin. I don’t consider her to be toned at all,” a fourth wrote. A fifth quipped, “Turning heads because people are worried.”

Source: @kirstygodso/Instagram The model's trainer posted the footage on Instagram.

Earlier in 2025, Gerber’s tiny navy-blue bikini pictures from her Mexico trip also sparked similar reactions, with fans again voicing concern about her well-being. "Looking a little sick," one fan commented as an Instagram account reposted the photos. Another replied in French, calling Gerber "super thin."

A third added, "I feel like she prob went home and slept 6 hours because of all the energy it took to go to the beach. This is SO sad. Who is she?"

Source: @kirstygodso/Instagram Others expressed concern about Kaia Gerber's appearance.

Despite the ongoing discussion, the daughter of Cindy Crawford has never publicly addressed commentary surrounding her weight. In a recent Vanity Fair interview, Gerber opened up about how she's learned to tune out negativity.

“I kind of play with people’s perception of me and projections onto me,” Gerber shared. “It’s so crucial to be able to make fun of yourself. I truly believe that if you can’t laugh with everyone else — if you can’t laugh at yourself — life will be such a challenge for you.”

Source: MEGA Kaia Gerber spoke out about public perception.