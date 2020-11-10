No place like California! Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber just sold their Malibu, Calif., beach house for over $6M. The power couple also put their Beverly Hills home on the market for $16M. Still, you can’t keep the Gerbers out of the Golden State — the pair own other properties in La Quinta and Malibu.

The supermodel, 54, and multimillionaire, 58 — who share models Kaia, 19, and Presley, 21 — wed in 1998. The stunning family had been residing in their Malibu estate amid the COVID-19 lockdown. While the power couple’s children weren’t home bonding with the family, they were spending time with their significant others.

Crawford and Gerber’s eldest child has been romantically linked with new girlfriend Sydney Brooke. Kaia sparked romance rumors with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi following her split from Pete Davidson earlier this year. While her parents approved of her new relationships, a pal exclusively told OK! that “Jacob’s bad-boy reputation is catching up with him.”

Despite some worried pals, Crawford and Gerber seem more than happy to host their children and S.O.’s in their Cali abodes, and now OK! takes a peek inside their old living space.

Scroll through for a look at Crawford and Gerber’s former Malibu beach house.