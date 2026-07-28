Kaia Gerber Wows in See-Through Dress at 'The Shards' Premiere in New York City: Photos

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Kaia Gerber brought effortless glamour to the New York City premiere of FX's The Shards. On Monday, July 27, the model and actress stole the spotlight as she arrived at the SVA Theatre wearing a sparkling semi-sheer gown for the star-studded event. Gerber confidently posed for photographers while celebrating the upcoming psychological thriller series.

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Source: MEGA Kaia Gerber dazzled in a sparkling semi-sheer gown at the New York City premiere of FX's ‘The Shards.’

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The spaghetti-strap dress featured a dazzling crystal-embellished lattice design that created a subtle see-through effect while maintaining an elegant silhouette. The fitted gown accentuated Gerber's toned figure before flowing into a shimmering floor-length skirt. Keeping the attention on her statement dress, Gerber accessorized with delicate earrings and soft, natural makeup. She wore her signature brunette hair in polished, loose waves swept over one shoulder, completing the timeless look.

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Celebrating ‘The Shards’ With Her Costars

Source: MEGA Kaia Gerber posed with her costar on the red carpet.

Throughout the evening, Gerber appeared relaxed and confident as she posed along the blue carpet in front of the vibrant tropical-themed backdrop promoting The Shards. She was also photographed alongside her The Shards costar Homer Gere, with the pair smiling for cameras during the premiere festivities. In other photos, Gerber shared the spotlight with fellow cast members Hayes Warner, Igby Rigney and Graham Campbell as they celebrated the series ahead of its debut.

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Inside the New Psychological Thriller

Source: mega 'The Shards' is a dark psychological thriller.

The Shards is a dark psychological thriller created by Ryan Murphy and based on Bret Easton Ellis' 2023 novel. Set in Los Angeles in 1981, the series follows a fictionalized 17-year-old version of Ellis and his elite prep school friends as they navigate the darker side of adolescence while a mysterious new student arrives around the same time a terrifying serial killer begins stalking the city. Gerber stars as Susan Reynolds, the school's popular and influential queen bee, who is also the main character's longtime best friend. The first two episodes of the series are scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on August 5.

Murphy Reveals How Gerber Landed the Role

Source: MEGA Kaia Gerber stars as Susan Reynolds, the popular student body president in the psychological thriller based on Bret Easton Ellis' novel.