5 Things to Know About Richard Gere's Son Homer: Meet the 'Euphoria' Star

Article continues below advertisement

Homer Gere Is Richard Gere's Eldest Son

Source: MEGA Homer Gere has three half-siblings and one stepbrother.

Homer Gere is carving out a name for himself. Richard Gere and Carey Lowell's only son was born in New York City on February 6, 2000. His full name — Homer James Jigme Gere — honors both Richard and Carey's fathers, Homer Gere and James Lowell. Meanwhile, his third name means "fearless" in Tibetan. "You're imprinting everything on this child. He's like a sponge," the American Gigolo actor shared in a 2004 interview with Oprah Winfrey. "But I also don't think he's a 'tabula rasa.' There's an element of 'Homerness' about this child that came in with him." Homer has one stepbrother, Albert, as well as three half-siblings: Hannah, Alexander and James. When he was 2 years old, Richard spoke highly of his "athletic" and "intelligent" son. "[Homer is] the joy of my life. Loves music, very fast runner, very smart. Very funny," Richard told The Guardian in 2002, adding, "Pretty quick he learned irony, which is a wonderful quality for any human being." Richard and Carey split in 2013 after 11 years of marriage and finalized their divorce in October 2016. At the time, the former couple agreed to share custody of their then-16-year-old son.

Article continues below advertisement

Homer Gere Grew Up in New York

Source: MEGA Homer Gere's parents are divorced.

Homer grew up in Westchester, N.Y., and attended Hackley School in Tarrytown. During Homer's teenage years, Richard made fatherhood his top priority, telling Hindustan Times, "My film decisions are mostly mine, but I'm very careful about not being away from my son, Homer James Jigme Gere, for very long. So, if I have to be away for long, I talk to him about it, and if there is a problem, I don't take up the project. And I have done that. Your family is more important than anything."

Article continues below advertisement

Homer Gere Graduated From Brown University

Source: MEGA Richard Gere said Homer 'is the joy of [his] life.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

According to his LinkedIn profile, Homer graduated from Brown University in 2024 with a degree in psychology and a minor in visual art. Before graduating, he served as a research assistant at Brown University School of Public Health's Therapeutic Neuroscience Lab.

Article continues below advertisement

Homer Gere Has Followed in His Parents' Footsteps

Source: MEGA Richard Gere made his TV debut on 'Euphoria.'

Although he earned a degree in psychology, Homer found himself following in his father's footsteps. After landing small roles in several short films between 2022 and 2025, he made headlines for sharing a steamy scene with Sydney Sweeney's character, Cassie Howard, in Euphoria, Season 3, Episode 7. He played the role of movie star Dylan Reid in the series.

Article continues below advertisement

Richard Gere Shared Valuable Career Advice With His Son Homer

Source: MEGA Richard Gere praised Homer's skills in an interview.