5 Things to Know About Richard Gere's Son Homer: Meet the 'Euphoria' Star
June 21 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Homer Gere Is Richard Gere's Eldest Son
Homer Gere is carving out a name for himself.
Richard Gere and Carey Lowell's only son was born in New York City on February 6, 2000. His full name — Homer James Jigme Gere — honors both Richard and Carey's fathers, Homer Gere and James Lowell. Meanwhile, his third name means "fearless" in Tibetan.
"You're imprinting everything on this child. He's like a sponge," the American Gigolo actor shared in a 2004 interview with Oprah Winfrey. "But I also don't think he's a 'tabula rasa.' There's an element of 'Homerness' about this child that came in with him."
Homer has one stepbrother, Albert, as well as three half-siblings: Hannah, Alexander and James.
When he was 2 years old, Richard spoke highly of his "athletic" and "intelligent" son.
"[Homer is] the joy of my life. Loves music, very fast runner, very smart. Very funny," Richard told The Guardian in 2002, adding, "Pretty quick he learned irony, which is a wonderful quality for any human being."
Richard and Carey split in 2013 after 11 years of marriage and finalized their divorce in October 2016. At the time, the former couple agreed to share custody of their then-16-year-old son.
Homer Gere Grew Up in New York
Homer grew up in Westchester, N.Y., and attended Hackley School in Tarrytown.
During Homer's teenage years, Richard made fatherhood his top priority, telling Hindustan Times, "My film decisions are mostly mine, but I'm very careful about not being away from my son, Homer James Jigme Gere, for very long. So, if I have to be away for long, I talk to him about it, and if there is a problem, I don't take up the project. And I have done that. Your family is more important than anything."
Homer Gere Graduated From Brown University
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
According to his LinkedIn profile, Homer graduated from Brown University in 2024 with a degree in psychology and a minor in visual art.
Before graduating, he served as a research assistant at Brown University School of Public Health's Therapeutic Neuroscience Lab.
Homer Gere Has Followed in His Parents' Footsteps
Although he earned a degree in psychology, Homer found himself following in his father's footsteps.
After landing small roles in several short films between 2022 and 2025, he made headlines for sharing a steamy scene with Sydney Sweeney's character, Cassie Howard, in Euphoria, Season 3, Episode 7. He played the role of movie star Dylan Reid in the series.
Richard Gere Shared Valuable Career Advice With His Son Homer
Ahead of his appearance on Euphoria, Homer revealed his dad had given him a heartfelt career advice.
"It's not necessarily related to like the craft, but more like how do you carry yourself, how do you make this work in a positive way," he told Entertainment Tonight. "Having that kind of sounding board constantly is amazing."
Meanwhile, Richard told People he is proud of his son "on two levels."
"One, he's really good," the proud father said. "He really kind of preternaturally knows what he's doing. But he's also handling it really well. He's a good kid. He's a really good young man who kind of gets it, and this is not an easy job. Not everyone can function within it. So I think he can stay."
Homer is also slated to appear in Ryan Murphy's The Shards.
"I still need to see his second episode of Euphoria, but he has this big thing coming up with Ryan Murphy, and he just finished shooting a film with Oliver Stone," Richard shared before joking, "So I can retire now. I'm passing the torch."
The Pretty Woman actor added, "I don't think he's got to make a life choice to commit to this if he's doing this now. He's good at it and he's having fun, but he can become a rock climber if he wants to do that."