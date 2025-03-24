REALITY TV Kailyn Lowry's Fiancé Elijah Scott Accused of Cheating Again After TikTok Star Claims She Hooked Up With Him: 'He's Not Innocent' Source: @kaillowry/Instagram Kailyn Lowry's fiancé, Elijah Scott, was accused of cheating after again a TikTok star claimed she hooked up with him.

In the wake of Kailyn Lowry’s fiancé, Elijah Scott, being accused of hooking up with a TikTok star, another person emerged with a similar story.

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram A TikTok user claimed Elijah Scott 'cheated' on Kailyn Lowry in Philadelphia last summer.

“I believe it happened,” a TikTok user commented on a video regarding Scott cheating, “because he cheated with a friend of mine in Philly last summer also. But that wasn’t my place to speak on. Just know he’s not innocent.” When asked if this person was saying Scott cheated on Lowry with a friend of theirs, they insisted he did and claimed the friend sent Lowry a direct message with proof. “Yet two days later Kail posted Eiljah on IG as if they was [sic] so happy,” they noted. “So that just goes to show she knows what he does but she forgive [sic] him.” As OK! reported, a woman named Britt released a TiKTok video alleging she had a one-night stand with Scott.

Source: @Britt/TikTok Britt claimed she slept with Elijah Scott after meeting him on a cruise.

Britt claimed she was on a cruise in May 2024 when she met two men in an elevator, one of whom was Scott. After taking a “drunken nap,” she and her friend met up with the two men at the casino. “We ended up going to the club that night, we ended up going in the hot tub,” she shared. Since she’d just gotten out of a “very abusive” relationship, Britt admitted she was “looking for a rebound,” which led her to sleep with him.

Source: @Britt/TikTok Britt shared a screenshot from a video, alleging it is Elijah Scott's arm.

At the time, she said she didn’t do a “background check” and had no idea he was engaged to Lowry. When scrolling TikTok recently, the “Coffee Convos” podcast host came up in her "For You" page. In one of the videos, she noticed Scott and thought he looked “awfully familiar.” She messaged her friends, asking if he looked like the same man from the cruise. Britt also compared the video to ones she had with Scott from the ship. “It’s 1,000 percent him,” she confessed. Upon further research, she learned Lowry and Scott were together in May 2024 and had welcomed their twin sons six months prior to her meeting him.

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram Elijah Scott and Kailyn Lowry have been engaged since August 2024.