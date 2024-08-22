'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Confirms She's Engaged to Elijah Scott After 2 Years Together
Kailyn Lowry will be saying “I do” soon!
On the Thursday, August 22, episode of the Teen Mom 2 star’s podcast “Coffee Convos,” the mom-of-seven, 32, confirmed she's engaged to her beau of two years, Elijah Scott.
On the show, Lowry admitted she didn’t intend to share the news, however, co-host Lindsie Chrisley put her on the spot while they were recording.
Chrisley spilled the beans by pointing out a diamond ring on Lowry’s finger, to which she asked, “Are you married?”
“No, I’m not married!” insisted Lowry, who shares three children with Scott. “This is the ring that they give you before you get married.”
“Oh, you’re engaged?” Chrisley queried, as Lowry replied, “Yeah.”
The blonde beauty noted how she was “extremely happy” to share the news.
“I couldn’t really make an announcement [about the engagement] because I couldn’t really give you a time that he asked me to marry him,” she explained. “It was just like [him saying], ‘When are we going to get married?’…It was, like, asking me to marry him all the time. And then one day he just showed up with a ring.”
Lowry has previously admitted Scott has proposed to her “so many times,” though she never accepted it. She confessed on the recent episode that she “didn’t take him seriously” in the past because he never had a ring.
“So, I was just like, ‘We’ll play this by ear. I’ll let you know, if you have a ring one day, we’ll reevaluate,'” she stated.
Lowry then explained how the proposal was not some romantic gesture.
“We’ve both been married already, so we both don’t care about the whole, ‘get on one knee and make it all romantic and stuff.’ Because that’s just not how we are…He came into the bathroom one day while I was getting ready and he gave me the ring…I was like, ‘Oh my God, thank you!'” she recalled.
The famous mom noted how grateful she was for the “casual” proposal.
“I don’t like being the center of attention, surprisingly,” she admitted.
“Don’t ever get on one knee because that makes me embarrassed!” she exclaimed. “I truly would have been happier if he had left the ring on the table and walked out! Like, why are we making this a big thing?”
Lowry then told Chrisley that Scott is “a man of very few words,” so there was not much of a loved-up conversation when he gave her the jewel, however, if he did she “would not believe him.”
“I would be like, ‘This is not you,'” she stated.