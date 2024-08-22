'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Confirms She's Engaged to Elijah Scott After 2 Years Together

Kailyn Lowry said she was grateful Elijah Scott did a 'casual' proposal.

On the Thursday, August 22, episode of the Teen Mom 2 star’s podcast “Coffee Convos,” the mom-of-seven , 32, confirmed she's engaged to her beau of two years, Elijah Scott.

Kailyn Lowry will be saying “I do” soon!

On the show, Lowry admitted she didn’t intend to share the news, however, co-host Lindsie Chrisley put her on the spot while they were recording.

Chrisley spilled the beans by pointing out a diamond ring on Lowry’s finger, to which she asked, “Are you married?”