'Teen Mom 2' Alum Kailyn Lowry, 33, Says She 'Hopes to Be Dead' in 20 Years in Odd Confession

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry made an odd confession on her “Coffee Convos” podcast. “Hopefully in 20 years I’ll be taking a dirt nap anyway," she claimed. Lindsie Chrisley, Lowry’s co-host, was stunned by the comment, as Lowry is only 33 years old.

Kailyn Lowry Said She's 'Worth More' to Her Kids 'Dead' Than 'Alive'

“That’s only 53, you psychopath!” Chrisley replied, reminding Lowry her youngest kids, Valley and Verse, would only be 22 years old in 20 years. “Yeah, but I know, I’m worth more to them dead than I am alive, so it would honestly only benefit them,” Lowry said.

Kailyn Lowry's Father Is Dying

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram Kailyn Lowry recently revealed her dad is dying.

Lowry said she always talks about morbid topics because it's her “personality” and she’s “dead inside.” Lowry is going through it as of late, as she recently revealed her father, Raymond Lowry, entered hospice for stage four chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. “I am joining the dead dads club,” Kailyn shared on the July 29 episode of her “Karma and Chaos” podcast. “Raymond has COPD, stage four.”

Kailyn Lowry Has Questions for Her Estranged Father

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram Kailyn Lowry called her estranged father a 'deadbeat.'

Although he has not died yet, Kailyn claimed she already feels like she’s part of the club due to her father being a “deadbeat.” In terms of how she feels about her dad dying, Kailyn admitted her feelings are “layered.” “Obviously, I don’t have a relationship with him,” she continued. “I never did, but I feel like I didn’t ever get the answers I’ve been looking for.” Although she attempted to fix their relationship in 2019, her dad shut it down, which only made her more hurt. “I feel like, ‘You don’t get to die without answering all the questions I have,’” she noted. “I want to know why he left, I want to know why he didn’t try harder. I want to know why he just gave up.”

Kailyn Lowry Is 'Mad' at Her Father

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram Kailyn Lowry said she wants to know where her father's 'head is at.'