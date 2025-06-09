Kailyn Lowry Blasts Ex Javi Marroquin After He Accuses Her of Not Showing Up to Son's Soccer Practice: 'I Wasn't Partying!'

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry initially said she wasn’t going to address anything her ex Javi Marroquin said about her in a recent vitriolic rant until a “later time,” but she slowly started to respond to the drama via social media.

In one comment, she wrote Marroquin “also didn’t show up to Linc’s game today," going on to ask her followers, “Should I go live?”

This was a direct response to Marroquin claiming Lowry arrived “40 minutes late” to their son Lincoln Marroquin’s soccer practice.