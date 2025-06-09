Kailyn Lowry Blasts Ex Javi Marroquin After He Accuses Her of Not Showing Up to Son's Soccer Practice: 'I Wasn't Partying!'
Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry initially said she wasn’t going to address anything her ex Javi Marroquin said about her in a recent vitriolic rant until a “later time,” but she slowly started to respond to the drama via social media.
In one comment, she wrote Marroquin “also didn’t show up to Linc’s game today," going on to ask her followers, “Should I go live?”
This was a direct response to Marroquin claiming Lowry arrived “40 minutes late” to their son Lincoln Marroquin’s soccer practice.
“I would also like to add that Lux was at practice,” Lowry wrote in another post. “I was late bc I was WORKING. Not hanging out. & then over the weekend I wasn’t ‘partying.’ I was there for Elliot’s first pride and film his episode. Linc wanted to be with his bff (since he was a toddler) because he won't see him for 3 months while he’s with Javi for the summer.”
Kailyn concluded with an off-topic comment, writing: “Popop’s been around for 8+ years, I just haven’t talked about him much.”
Chris Lopez Blasts Kailyn Lowry Over Poppop
While many were uncertain what she was referring to, her ex Chris Lopez quickly took to his Instagram Story to blast her.
“The whole poppop thing is starting to piss me off,” he wrote. “Stop forcing children to call a man poppop because you creeped around with his son on the low… mfer only been around as the repair man since the Middletown home, which was when my son Creed, who is only about to turn 5, was born.” “Would rather profit off children and create more lies than address the truth that’s been put out,” he concluded. “Wassup lke [sic] welcome to the s--- show.”
Javi's Rant
As OK! shared, in Marroquin’s rant about Lowry, he said he’s “stayed quiet for years” but took it to the internet as it’s “the only way this is going to get through" to anyone about his ex.
“I’m tired of keeping my mouth shut for co-parenting,” he shared. “I’m tired of everyone in my DMs, ‘How is co-parenting with Lauren [Comeau] and Kail?’ It will never be OK, because we do not respect someone like [Kail] with those morals! With those actions, I do not respect someone like that. Just because I keep it civil and just because I can say hello to you at sporting events does not mean I respect you — nor do I want Lauren and [Kail] to have a relationship. That is why we will never co-parent. Lauren and I will never co-parent.”
No Formal Response
Aside from her recent remarks, Lowry has yet to issue a formal response, as she noted she was focused on her son Isaac, who is now known as Elliot, and their podcast episode in which he came out as gay.