Kaitlan Collins Fact-Checks Donald Trump's Popularity Claim With Brutal Poll Numbers

Article continues below advertisement

CNN star Kaitlan Collins brutally fact-checked President Donald Trump's dubious claims of his popularity with his abysmal poll numbers on her Monday, September 28, show. Collins, a frequent target of the president, meticulously dismantled Trump’s claims of surging popularity by highlighting his low approval ratings and weak economic polling. The anchor played a clip of the POTUS saying on Monday, “I think the polls are inaccurate because I won it by so much and it doesn’t make sense that they wouldn’t be right up there with me,” adding incorrectly that he thinks he’s “more popular” than he was a year and a half ago.

Article continues below advertisement

'His Own Approval Numbers Have Actually Never Been Lower'

Source: MEGA 'The numbers actually don’t line up with what he said,' Kaitlan Collins declared.

Collins quickly threw water on those claims, saying, “Now, despite what the president boasted there, the numbers actually don’t line up with what he said. His own approval numbers have actually never been lower, according to the CNN poll of polls, and his numbers on the economy tonight are even worse.” A graphic highlighted the discrepancies, showing a 35 percent approval rating for Trump and a 64 percent disapproval rating.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA CNN data analyst Harry Enten prediced Democrats 'are going to have a very merry November.'

“Polls show that three out of four Americans don’t believe the president has a plan for handling high gas prices. And sources say that the president’s advisers have also privately acknowledged there’s little expectation that he can win over large numbers of independents and swing voters before November 3rd,” Collins explained. Further compounding the bad news was a quote the CNN star shared from an anonymous Trump administration insider who told her the upcoming midterm elections are “obviously going to be effing rough” for Trump and the Republicans. “Simply put, mathematically, this equals a Democratic majority for the House of Representatives,” CNN data analyst Harry Enten said on Monday. “At this point, it looks like Democrats are going to have a very merry November indeed, at least when it comes to the House of Representatives.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Kaitlan Collins' Feud With Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Kaitlan Collins has previously feuded with Donald Trump.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump once called Kaitlan Collins a 'third rate reporter.'