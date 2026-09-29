or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Kaitlan Collins Fact-Checks Donald Trump's Popularity Claim With Brutal Poll Numbers

Composite photo of Kaitlan Collins and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins called out Donald Trump during her CNN show.

Sept. 29 2026, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

CNN star Kaitlan Collins brutally fact-checked President Donald Trump's dubious claims of his popularity with his abysmal poll numbers on her Monday, September 28, show.

Collins, a frequent target of the president, meticulously dismantled Trump’s claims of surging popularity by highlighting his low approval ratings and weak economic polling.

The anchor played a clip of the POTUS saying on Monday, “I think the polls are inaccurate because I won it by so much and it doesn’t make sense that they wouldn’t be right up there with me,” adding incorrectly that he thinks he’s “more popular” than he was a year and a half ago.

Article continues below advertisement

'His Own Approval Numbers Have Actually Never Been Lower'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of 'The numbers actually don’t line up with what he said,' Kaitlan Collins declared.
Source: MEGA

'The numbers actually don’t line up with what he said,' Kaitlan Collins declared.

Collins quickly threw water on those claims, saying, “Now, despite what the president boasted there, the numbers actually don’t line up with what he said. His own approval numbers have actually never been lower, according to the CNN poll of polls, and his numbers on the economy tonight are even worse.”

A graphic highlighted the discrepancies, showing a 35 percent approval rating for Trump and a 64 percent disapproval rating.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry Enten
Source: MEGA

CNN data analyst Harry Enten prediced Democrats 'are going to have a very merry November.'

“Polls show that three out of four Americans don’t believe the president has a plan for handling high gas prices. And sources say that the president’s advisers have also privately acknowledged there’s little expectation that he can win over large numbers of independents and swing voters before November 3rd,” Collins explained.

Further compounding the bad news was a quote the CNN star shared from an anonymous Trump administration insider who told her the upcoming midterm elections are “obviously going to be effing rough” for Trump and the Republicans.

“Simply put, mathematically, this equals a Democratic majority for the House of Representatives,” CNN data analyst Harry Enten said on Monday. “At this point, it looks like Democrats are going to have a very merry November indeed, at least when it comes to the House of Representatives.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Kaitlan Collins' Feud With Donald Trump

Image of Kaitlan Collins has previously feuded with Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins has previously feuded with Donald Trump.

The segment follows an ongoing public feud between the former president and the anchor, including the president's targeted criticisms of Collins on social media.

Trump has repeatedly targeted Collins, mocking her professional demeanor and claiming she "never smiles" and has "hatred in her eyes."

After Trump instituted a formal White House ban against CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, Collins utilized a United Nations press pass to confront him at the UN General Assembly.

Image of Donald Trump once called Kaitlan Collins a 'third rate reporter.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump once called Kaitlan Collins a 'third rate reporter.'

A surprised Trump scolded her at the press scrum, saying, "You shouldn't be here covering me," which prompted a joint network boycott from other major media outlets in solidarity.

Trump continues to lash out at Collins via Truth Social, branding her a "third rate reporter" and part of a group of "sleazebags" obsessed with his coverage.

Collins routinely uses her primetime show, The Source, to fact-check his claims and polling data.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.