Kaitlan Collins Fact-Checks Donald Trump's Popularity Claim With Brutal Poll Numbers
Sept. 29 2026, Published 4:44 p.m. ET
CNN star Kaitlan Collins brutally fact-checked President Donald Trump's dubious claims of his popularity with his abysmal poll numbers on her Monday, September 28, show.
Collins, a frequent target of the president, meticulously dismantled Trump’s claims of surging popularity by highlighting his low approval ratings and weak economic polling.
The anchor played a clip of the POTUS saying on Monday, “I think the polls are inaccurate because I won it by so much and it doesn’t make sense that they wouldn’t be right up there with me,” adding incorrectly that he thinks he’s “more popular” than he was a year and a half ago.
'His Own Approval Numbers Have Actually Never Been Lower'
Collins quickly threw water on those claims, saying, “Now, despite what the president boasted there, the numbers actually don’t line up with what he said. His own approval numbers have actually never been lower, according to the CNN poll of polls, and his numbers on the economy tonight are even worse.”
A graphic highlighted the discrepancies, showing a 35 percent approval rating for Trump and a 64 percent disapproval rating.
“Polls show that three out of four Americans don’t believe the president has a plan for handling high gas prices. And sources say that the president’s advisers have also privately acknowledged there’s little expectation that he can win over large numbers of independents and swing voters before November 3rd,” Collins explained.
Further compounding the bad news was a quote the CNN star shared from an anonymous Trump administration insider who told her the upcoming midterm elections are “obviously going to be effing rough” for Trump and the Republicans.
“Simply put, mathematically, this equals a Democratic majority for the House of Representatives,” CNN data analyst Harry Enten said on Monday. “At this point, it looks like Democrats are going to have a very merry November indeed, at least when it comes to the House of Representatives.”
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Inside Kaitlan Collins' Feud With Donald Trump
The segment follows an ongoing public feud between the former president and the anchor, including the president's targeted criticisms of Collins on social media.
Trump has repeatedly targeted Collins, mocking her professional demeanor and claiming she "never smiles" and has "hatred in her eyes."
After Trump instituted a formal White House ban against CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, Collins utilized a United Nations press pass to confront him at the UN General Assembly.
A surprised Trump scolded her at the press scrum, saying, "You shouldn't be here covering me," which prompted a joint network boycott from other major media outlets in solidarity.
Trump continues to lash out at Collins via Truth Social, branding her a "third rate reporter" and part of a group of "sleazebags" obsessed with his coverage.
Collins routinely uses her primetime show, The Source, to fact-check his claims and polling data.