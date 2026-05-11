CNN Data Guru Has Scary Warning About Midterms 'Nightmare'
May 11 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
CNN senior data analyst Harry Enten has characterized the 2026 midterms outlook as a potential "nightmare" for Democrats, citing an unfavorable national map and recent court rulings that could "gerrymander [states] rotten.”
Enten's analysis highlights several critical headwinds for Democrats as they approach November's elections, warning that a "nightmare" scenario is emerging due to redrawn district lines that significantly favor Republicans.
He specifically pointed to a Virginia Supreme Court ruling that struck down a voter-approved Democratic redistricting plan, which could allow the state's GOP to lock Democrats out of power despite a nearly even statewide vote split.
While Enten’s most recent warnings focus on Democratic vulnerabilities, his earlier reports in 2026 noted a "political nightmare" for President Donald Trump and the GOP due to an approval rating collapse, in which Trump's net popularity shifted from +2 at the start of his term to -34 by May.
Enten highlighted a "whopping" 71-point swing among independent voters on the cost of living against Trump.
Despite GOP gains from redistricting in some areas, Enten previously noted "shocking" Democratic gains in other mid-decade redistricting battles, such as those in Florida, California and Utah.
Despite his warning, Enten said the Democrats are still favored to win.
“Does that mean it’s a nightmare for the Democrats?” Enten asked, before answering his own question: “Well, sort of, but not really.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While Democrats currently hold a roughly 6-point lead in national House polls, Enten noted this provides a "much smaller margin for error" than in previous cycles.
He estimated that Democrats may need to win the national House vote by at least 3 to 4 points to maintain control.
“Democrats would have to win the national House vote by between 3 and 4 points to win House control come November,” Enten said.
“Now, that’s a significantly wider margin than what we’d expect under the current lines... but it’s 3 to 4 points. It is not anything like 10 points or anything like that. It just makes the road significantly harder for Democrats.”
“So what that essentially means is, yes, Democrats would be favored going into the elections today,” he explained, adding, “But... they would not be anywhere near as big a favorite as they were, let’s say, a few weeks ago.”
When asked if he believed the president would tamper with midterm votes, veteran Democratic strategist James Carville responded, "In the short word, yes... In the longer words . . . I don't put anything past him — nothing — to try to call the election off, to do anything he can."