CNN Data Guru Has Scary Warning About Midterms 'Nightmare' 

Article continues below advertisement

CNN senior data analyst Harry Enten has characterized the 2026 midterms outlook as a potential "nightmare" for Democrats, citing an unfavorable national map and recent court rulings that could "gerrymander [states] rotten.” Enten's analysis highlights several critical headwinds for Democrats as they approach November's elections, warning that a "nightmare" scenario is emerging due to redrawn district lines that significantly favor Republicans. He specifically pointed to a Virginia Supreme Court ruling that struck down a voter-approved Democratic redistricting plan, which could allow the state's GOP to lock Democrats out of power despite a nearly even statewide vote split.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CNN Harry Enten gave a warning regarding the upcoming midterms.

While Enten’s most recent warnings focus on Democratic vulnerabilities, his earlier reports in 2026 noted a "political nightmare" for President Donald Trump and the GOP due to an approval rating collapse, in which Trump's net popularity shifted from +2 at the start of his term to -34 by May. Enten highlighted a "whopping" 71-point swing among independent voters on the cost of living against Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CNN Harry Enten said the Democrats are still favored to win.

Despite GOP gains from redistricting in some areas, Enten previously noted "shocking" Democratic gains in other mid-decade redistricting battles, such as those in Florida, California and Utah. Despite his warning, Enten said the Democrats are still favored to win. “Does that mean it’s a nightmare for the Democrats?” Enten asked, before answering his own question: “Well, sort of, but not really.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA He estimated that Democrats may need to win the national House vote by at least 3 to 4 points to maintain control.

While Democrats currently hold a roughly 6-point lead in national House polls, Enten noted this provides a "much smaller margin for error" than in previous cycles. He estimated that Democrats may need to win the national House vote by at least 3 to 4 points to maintain control. “Democrats would have to win the national House vote by between 3 and 4 points to win House control come November,” Enten said.

Source: MEGA James Carville believes the president would tamper with midterm votes.