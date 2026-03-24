Kaitlan Collins' 'Party Lifestyle' Criticized Inside CNN: 'More Well Known as a Red-Carpet Influencer Than a Journalist'

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Kaitlan Collins is currently one of the hottest faces on broadcast television — but will her popularity end up hurting her credibility as a journalist? The CNN star's recent attendance at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars Party has reportedly triggered whispers at her workplace, with many at the network allegedly criticizing Collins' "party lifestyle" amid her rising fame and success as a renowned reporter. Scrutiny surrounded Collins' A-list appearance, which alone surprised critics considering the annual post-Oscars celebration is known for not allowing the press into its party.

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Source: OConnor-Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2026 - Kaitlan Collins

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Many were left confused as to why Collins, 33, made the star-studded guest list, while well-respected outlets like The New York Times, Associated Press and The Hollywood Reporter apparently weren't welcome. Regardless of whether any other journalists were allowed to attend, colleagues of CNN have reportedly started to question whether Collins is still focused on her reporting or if Hollywood has become a distraction.

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Kaitlan Collins Warned to 'Focus More on Her Day Job'

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Source: OConnor-Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2026 - Kaitlan Collins

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"When you become more well known as a red carpet influencer than a journalist, there's a problem," one seasoned network executive dished to Daily Mail, claiming Collins is increasingly becoming seen as "out of touch" and chasing "red-carpet notoriety." The insider referenced Puck gossip columnist Matthew Belloni's recent comparison of Collins as the latest holder of "the Don Lemon crown of CNN-er who most enjoys flying to LA for parties."

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Source: OConnor-Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2026 - Kaitlan Collins

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Speaking of Lemon — who was fired from CNN in April 2023 — the confidant confessed: "His tenure at the network was plagued by ill-informed, opinion-laden commentary masquerading as journalism with spouts of drunken debauchery on full display during New Year's Eve coverage." "If I were Collins, I'd see this as a wakeup call and focus more on my day job and less on gallivanting around town," the source warned.

Kaitlan Collins Is CNN's Youngest Chief White House Correspondent

Source: MEGA Kaitlan Collins became CNN's youngest chief White House correspondent in 2021.