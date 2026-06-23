Kaitlyn Bristowe Strips Down to Her Underwear While Eating McDonald’s During Paris Trip: See the Cheeky Photo

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Kaitlyn Bristowe is embracing Parisian life — and doing it her own way. The former Bachelorette star had fans talking after sharing a playful snapshot from her trip to the City of Light. Among the photos was a cheeky moment that showed Bristowe enjoying a McDonald's meal while wearing little more than a pair of black underwear.

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Source: kaitlynbristowe/Instagram Kaitlyn Bristowe shared a playful photo of herself eating McDonald's in black underwear during a heat wave in Paris.

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In the image, she sat on the floor inside what appeared to be her Paris accommodations, facing away from the camera while looking back over her shoulder. The candid snap perfectly captured how she was handling the intense summer temperatures. Adding a humorous touch to the post, text across the image read, “The proper way to eat McDonald’s, in Paris, during a heat wave.” Bristowe kept the joke going in her caption, writing, “A woman of culture. In 100 degree heat.”

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Fans React to the Viral Snapshot

Source: kaitlynbristowe/Instagram The former ‘Bachelorette’ star joked that it was ‘the proper way to eat McDonald’s.’

Followers rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on the hilarious photo. “love the cupping marks 🔥,” Hilaria Baldwin noticed. Another added, “Naked McDonalds the only way 🔥🔥❤️.” “It’s. So. Hot!!!” a third raved. “THE QUEEN IS THRIVING AND GORGEOUS,” a fourth chimed in.

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Kaitlyn Bristowe Opens Up About a Cosmetic Procedure Scare

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Source: MEGA Kaitlyn Bristowe recently opened up about a cosmetic procedure and a frightening recovery setback involving her dog Pinot.

The post comes shortly after Bristowe shared a surprising story about a mishap following a cosmetic procedure. While discussing her upper blepharoplasty experience, she recalled a painful moment involving her dog, Pinot, during recovery. “So, I did the upper bleph. Just very minimal, for more, like, symmetry in my eyes,” she said on “Page Six Radio.” “It was so crazy, though. So when I got my bleph, you know you got the stitches and all the things.” She added, “And I just got the stitches out, and I had a few glasses of wine, and I went home. And every time I go home, I just dive face first into my dogs. And my one dog, Pinot, [scratched my eye]. My eyelid was just hanging open. It was December 23rd, so right before Christmas, and the guy that I’m dating was with me and he was like, ‘You should have seen yourself.’” The situation quickly turned stressful as she tried to figure out what to do next.

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Calling the Doctor in a Panic

Source: MEGA Despite the scare, the star’s doctor reassured her and helped resolve the situation.