The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Undergoes Plastic Surgery on Her Eyelids: See Before and After Photos
Kaitlyn Bristowe is going into 2025 with a new look.
On Saturday, December 7, the reality star revealed she underwent upper blepharoplasty, a plastic surgery procedure on the upper eyelids.
The Bachelorette alum, 39, posted a few selfies from the hospital and one as she laid in bed while recovering with stitches in her skin.
Bristowe noted in the caption of her upload that she wasn't interested in hearing any rude remarks from fans, writing, "take it to your group chat if you wanna be negative)."
On Monday, December 9, the brunette beauty shared a video to her Instagram Story to show that her eyes were healing at different rates.
"This side is like, healed. I don't know what is happening. I don't know if it's because I took a steroid pack. It's wild," the former Dancing With the Stars champion said.
"They actually took more off this eyelid because this is the one I really wanted to fix my droop," Bristowe explained of the eye that was healing faster. "And this one is healing so much slower but still so great."
The TV star felt things were "going really well," adding, "This is day four and I'm just stoked on the healing journey."
Bristowe has been an open book about tweaking her appearance, admitting she's had a brow lift, lip filler and Botox since she first appeared on reality television in 2015.
The "Off the Vine" podcast host claimed her look also changed because of aging, dying her hair, learning how to contour and getting her teeth "bonded."
In February, she addressed fans' concerns that she was doing too much, writing on social media, "Everyone’s like stop doing stuff to your face. I will never. I love skincare. I love having bright, tight, glowy skin. I love it."
Over the summer, Bristowe said she was looking forward to starting a fresh chapter in her life, as she moved into a new home after breaking up with ex-fiancé Jason Tartick in 2023.
"Honestly, I thought I would move out of my old house and feel regret like, ‘What am I doing?’ I had made it my dream home, I'd done these renovations, I had made it exactly what I wanted it to be," she recalled. "And then as soon as I moved into this home, it really felt like it was meant to be."
Bristowe said buying a home on her own "kind of forced me to reflect on the last 10 years and see how far I've come and how hard I've worked, and it was a really nice moment for me to go, 'Okay.'"
The star is rumored to be dating Bachelor Nation's Zac Clark, who has previously engaged to Tayshia Adams.