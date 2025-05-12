Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She’s Getting 'Twins' in Hilarious B----- Augmentation Reveal
Just months after getting an eyelid surgery, Bachelor Nation darling Kaitlyn Bristowe plans to go under the knife once more, this time for another set of twins as she revealed plans for a b----- augmentation.
She broke the news on Instagram with a playful "twin" reveal, holding up a breast MRI showing her implants. In the video, Bristowe called her friends and family, proudly flashing the photo and saying, "telling friends and family I got TWINS!"
"Don’t worry IBTC (itty, bitty, t----- committee) I may not be the CEO anymore but definitely still part of the club," she shared on the post.
Bristowe called Arielle Vandenburg who realized that the reveal was about a b----- augmentation and not pregnancy the moment she saw Bristowe’s video on Instagram.
“Wait you called me about your b----? I thought you were really having twins. What the f--- Kaitlyn,” she teased.
Fernanda Heckman, an aesthetician replied to the photo with: "Blessings come in twos 😂. OMG- can we please throw you a B--- Shower?!?!?!?!?"
Bristowe has always been vocal about going under the knife. In December 2024, she turned heads when she revealed she had undergone blepharoplasty, commonly known as an eyelid lift.
"They say beauty is pain, and here I am embracing it!" she wrote about the procedure.
"This side is like, healed. I don't know what is happening. I don't know if it's because I took a steroid pack. It's wild," the former Dancing With the Stars champion said.
"They actually took more off this eyelid because this is the one I really wanted to fix my droop," Bristowe explained of the eye that was healing faster. "And this one is healing so much slower but still so great."
At the time, Bristowe felt things were "going really well," adding, "This is day four and I'm just stoked on the healing journey."
The reality starlet previously shared she had a brow lift, lip filler and Botox since she first appeared on reality television in 2015.
"I know that people are curious about my choices, and I feel it’s important to share my experiences without shame. This is part of my journey, and it’s not all perfect," she previously said.