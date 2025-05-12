Just months after getting an eyelid surgery, Bachelor Nation darling Kaitlyn Bristowe plans to go under the knife once more, this time for another set of twins as she revealed plans for a b----- augmentation.

She broke the news on Instagram with a playful "twin" reveal, holding up a breast MRI showing her implants. In the video, Bristowe called her friends and family, proudly flashing the photo and saying, "telling friends and family I got TWINS!"