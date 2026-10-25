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'It's Not That Deep': Kaitlyn Bristowe Hits Back at Trolls While Squashing Jessi Draper Feud Rumors

Photo of Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jessi Draper.
Source: MEGA

Kaitlyn Bristowe addressed feud rumors after an Instagram exchange with Jessi Draper sparked speculation.

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Oct. 25 2026, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

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Kaitlyn Bristowe publicly addressed rumors surrounding a supposed feud with Jessi Draper. The former Bachelorette took to Instagram to set the record straight after online speculation intensified.

In her video, Kaitlyn explained that a previous Instagram post of her enjoying cake with family caught the attention of a troll. The troll commented, “People who are happy don’t have to tell us they’re happy.” Kaitlyn found the comment amusing, stating, “Oh, it’s not that deep.”

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Source: @kaitlynbristowe/INSTAGRAM
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An Instagram Comment Sparked Speculation About Their Relationship

Image of Jessi Draper, known for appearing on ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,’ commented 'Same, girl' on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s post before the post disappeared.
Source: MEGA

Jessi Draper, known for appearing on ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,’ commented 'Same, girl' on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s post before the post disappeared.

Jessi Draper, known for her role in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, commented on Kaitlyn’s post, saying, “Same, girl,” before the post disappeared from view. This disappearance added to the speculation about a potential rift between the two.

Kaitlyn clarified her intentions, stating, “I reposted it and wrote underneath, ‘I already posted this and somehow it got deleted.’”

She tagged Jessi to ensure that she was aware of the comment. The unexpected outcome was that this led to rumors of a feud.

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Jessi Draper's Response Suggested Their Friendship Was Intact

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Image of Jessi Draper later commented 'Hahahah ILY' with affectionate emojis on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s post, suggesting that their interaction remained friendly.
Source: MEGA

Jessi Draper later commented 'Hahahah ILY' with affectionate emojis on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s post, suggesting that their interaction remained friendly.

The friendship between Kaitlyn and Jessi appeared intact after Jessi commented on Kaitlyn’s follow-up post with “Hahahah ILY😂❤️.” Later, Kaitlyn shared a screenshot of their direct messages, where Jessi responded with “That’s hilarious.” The comments reflected a positive interaction between the two.

Kaitlyn also addressed the public’s fascination with celebrity feuds, joking that she inadvertently sparked drama amid the ongoing conflict between influencers Alix Earle and Alex Cooper.

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'People Are So Feral on the Internet'

Image of Kaitlyn Bristowe also shared a screenshot of her direct messages with Jessi Draper, in which Jessi Draper responded that the situation was hilarious.
Source: MEGA

Kaitlyn Bristowe also shared a screenshot of her direct messages with Jessi Draper.

“I feel like people are so feral on the internet, they’re just foaming at the mouth for women to be fighting,” she stated. “Who’s side are we taking ... we don’t know anything about it.”

The former Bachelorette expressed her desire to end the speculation, hoping her post would “squash this right now.”

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Image of Kaitlyn Bristowe criticized the tendency of social media users to assume that women were fighting and referenced the online attention surrounding Alix Earle and Alex Cooper.
Source: MEGA

Kaitlyn Bristowe criticized the tendency of social media users to assume that women were fighting and referenced the online attention surrounding Alix Earle and Alex Cooper.

Kaitlyn, who gained fame on the 11th season of The Bachelorette in 2015, reflected on her fiery personality, which became evident during her time on Dancing With the Stars.

She admitted that she often clashed with her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, but learned to listen and cooperate for their mutual benefit.

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