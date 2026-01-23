The Bachelor's Kaity Biggar Considers Implant Removal: 'We're Gonna Think About Getting Them Taken Out'
Jan. 23 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Kaity Biggar, a prominent figure in Bachelor Nation, is contemplating a significant change regarding her b----- implants. The reality star shared her thoughts in a TikTok video on Friday, January 9, where she revealed her visit to a consultation for potential b----- implant removal.
“For those who don’t know, the girls, they aren’t real,” Biggar, 31, said candidly. “We’re gonna think about getting them taken out, so an explant.”
In the video, Biggar expressed her eagerness to learn about the procedure and its costs.
“We’re gonna see what the process is going to be like getting them taken out and how much that would potentially cost,” she added.
Biggar underwent b----- augmentation, a decision she began researching during her late teens.
Reflecting on her consultation, she stated, "It was really good [and] really informative. We went over everything in this appointment. It’s a consultation. It was free, and we basically talked about what it would look like, what would happen if I got them taken out.”
She mentioned that the explant surgery would likely last around two hours, during which she would receive anesthesia.
“When you have an implant put into your body, that’s a foreign object, your body creates a capsule around it, so they want to go in and remove that whole thing as well. I’d want to be put under because I want them to take absolutely everything,” she noted.
Biggar is eyeing a bilateral b----- explant with total capsulectomy, which costs approximately $11,500.
“For them to be put in was like $14,700 — but that was Canadian money. I got my b----- done in Canada,” she explained, recalling her experience with an Ottawa-based physician who specialized in natural b----- augmentations. “He honestly killed it. Great job.”
In a surprising twist, Biggar revealed that her husband, Zach Shallcross, was unaware of her b----- implants when they first met.
“Zach didn’t even know I had b----- implants when he first saw them,” she quipped about her spouse, whom she met on Season 27 of The Bachelor.
Discussing the recovery process, she said, “You would have [the drains] in for about two weeks, so I would obviously have to take two weeks off work, which is no biggie. Go ahead, take me off the schedule. So, yeah, it’s pretty intense.”
While Biggar has yet to decide on her implants' future, she continues her nursing career after her engagement to Shallcross during The Bachelor in 2022. The couple is focused on building their future together, recently exchanging vows in May 2025.
“We’re so excited to start our family. I think we’re focusing right now on the house,” Biggar exclusively told Us Weekly. “We’re building a home, so it’s gonna be ready in June or July, and then probably around then, we’re gonna start cooking one up.”
Shallcross, 29, expressed his excitement about Biggar taking on motherhood, “I know she’ll be a great mom because she does have such attention and care for people that she loves. She’s always thinking of others. She thinks of others before herself, and I know that she’ll do that with our future kids.”