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Kaley Cuoco Shares Rare Baby Bump Snap as She Recaps 'Magical Week' With Fiancé Tom Pelphrey

Photo of Kaley Cuoco
Source: MEGA

Kaley Cuoco reflected on a memorable New York City getaway with Tom Pelphrey in a heartfelt Instagram post.

July 6 2026, Updated 9:40 a.m. ET

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Kaley Cuoco gave fans a sweet new look at her growing baby bump while reflecting on what she called a magical week spent in New York City with fiancé Tom Pelphrey.

The Big Bang Theory alum captioned her Sunday, July 5 Instagram post, "a magical week with my baby, running all over town, seeing friends and fam, theater perfection, great naps, record breaking heat, visiting Tom at work, a power outage, laughing till I peed multiple times, room service, ending with a rain storm."

"I hate to leave but my cup is truly filled to the brim and I’m so grateful!," she added.

The carousel featured a collection of candid moments from the couple's trip, including selfies, theater outings, time with friends, and several glimpses of Cuoco proudly showing off her pregnancy.

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Kaley Cuoco Gives Fans a Glimpse of Her Growing Baby Bump

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Image of Kaley Cuoco posed in a floral dress while cradling her baby bump in one of the snapshots.
Source: @KALEYCUOCO/INSTAGRAM

Kaley Cuoco posed in a floral dress while cradling her baby bump in one of the snapshots.

Among the photos, Cuoco posed in an elevator wearing a reddish-orange-and-white floral dress while gently cradling her baby bump.

Another image offered a more intimate look, showing the actress makeup-free in bed wearing a blue-and-black spotted T-shirt pulled up slightly to reveal her bare bump.

Cuoco's post also included a heartwarming photo of a friend resting a hand on her stomach, along with another snap of her smiling in a playful T-shirt that read "Pregnant Girl Summer," featuring a duck in a bikini.

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Image of Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey got engaged in August 2024 after more than two years together.
Source: @KALEYCUOCO/INSTAGRAM

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey got engaged in August 2024 after more than two years together.

One video showed the Based on a True Story TV actress laughing so hard on a sidewalk that she bent over while holding onto nearby railings.

Her caption jokingly explained that she had spent the trip "laughing till I peed multiple times."

Last month, Cuoco announced that she and Pelphrey are expecting their second daughter together. The couple already shares a 3-year-old daughter, Matilda.

They got engaged on August 14, 2024, after dating for over 2 years.

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Kaley Cuoco Previously Said Another Baby Could Come Before Marriage

Image of Kaley Cuoco previously hinted that growing her family could come before getting married.
Source: @KALEYCUOCO/INSTAGRAM

Kaley Cuoco previously hinted that growing her family could come before getting married.

Back in September 2024, Cuoco revealed that the couple had not started planning their wedding despite being engaged. Instead, she shared that expanding their family could happen first.

"Haven't started planning anything yet," Cuoco told PEOPLE at the time.

"Maybe another kid will have to come first," she added, before joking, "We're gonna go way out of order. That's our plan."

Kaley Cuoco Made Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since Her Pregnancy Announcement

Image of Kaley Cuoco and fiancé Tom Pelphrey spent time together in New York before welcoming their second daughter.
Source: @KALEYCUOCO/INSTAGRAM

Kaley Cuoco and fiancé Tom Pelphrey spent time together in New York before welcoming their second daughter.

Cuoco's New York getaway came just weeks after she stepped onto her first red carpet since revealing she is expecting.

On June 23, Cuoco attended the Los Angeles premiere of HBO's Life, Larry and The Pursuit of Unhappiness. She posed for photos while gently cradling her baby bump.

For the event, Cuoco wore a black maxi dress paired with matching heels. She completed the look with layered gold necklaces and styled her hair in loose waves, keeping the focus on her growing bump.

The appearance marked her first public event since announcing the pregnancy.

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