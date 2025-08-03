Politics Kamala Harris' Comeback Dreams Face Setback Amid 2024 Loss and Future Uncertainty Source: MEGA Kamala Harris' political comeback hopes faded after her 2024 loss. OK! Staff Aug. 3 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Kamala Harris, the former vice president, has taken a backseat since losing the 2024 election to Donald Trump. As she considers a run for California governor next year, experts suggest this path may offer her a safer opportunity than another presidential bid.

Harris has been tight-lipped about her future plans but is expected to announce her decision by the end of summer.

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris was the first woman, Black, and South Asian U.S. Vice President.

"As disappointing as Kamala Harris' loss in 2024 was, it won't be the last chapter in her political biography," said Thad Kousser, a political science professor at the University of California, San Diego. Kousser also noted that a presidential run in 2028 "is unlikely" as the Democratic Party seeks "a new vision" and may be hesitant to support a candidate who recently lost.

What Do Polls Reveal for Harris?

According to a recent University of California, Irvine poll, Harris, who has held various prominent positions including San Francisco district attorney and U.S. senator before her vice presidency, would be a top contender if she enters the governor's race. However, support remains lukewarm; only a quarter of Californians are likely to back her. When asked to choose between Harris and an unnamed Republican candidate, 41 percent favored Harris, with 29 percent opting for the Republican, 16 percent undecided, and 14 percent unwilling to vote.

Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom is the governor of California.

"If Harris were to jump into the race to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom, she would start as the prohibitive favorite," said Jon Gould, dean of UC Irvine's School of Social Ecology. He acknowledges, however, that there is ample room for challengers.

Kousser believes this race could offer "a perfectly timed opportunity to revitalize her career," highlighting that her political stances may resonate better in a solidly blue state compared to the national stage.

Challenges Ahead

Despite these possibilities, Costas Panagopoulos, a Northeastern University political science professor, cautions that Harris could struggle in the governor's race. "The stain of a national presidential loss can be difficult to overcome," he said, adding that previous presidential bids may hinder support in future elections.

Source: MEGA If Kamala Harris runs in 2028, she may face tough competition, with Pete Buttigieg currently favored in polls.

If Harris decides to run for president again in 2028, she could face even tougher challenges. A recent poll suggests former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is currently favored over her. However, a June poll from Morning Consult shows Harris ahead, with 34 percent of respondents supporting her, compared to 7 percent for Buttigieg and 11 percent leaning toward Newsom.

"I do not see much of a political future at the national level for Harris, due to a variety of factors," said Grant Reeher, a political science professor at Syracuse University. He cites her struggle as a candidate and questions around her role in the Biden administration's policies as potential hurdles.

Source: MEGA Grant Reeher said Kamala Harris’ ties to President Joe Biden could hurt her statewide campaign.

With growing scrutiny over Biden's mental acuity and the allegations of a cover-up, Reeher states that Harris' association with him could adversely affect her statewide campaign. "She has 100 percent name recognition out of the gate, but questions about her role and her candidate struggles could push her back," he said.

Reeher suggests a more strategic approach for Harris could involve remaining engaged in national conversations and supporting the Democratic nominee in 2028, with hopes of being rewarded with a Cabinet position.