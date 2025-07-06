Kamala Harris' Comeback Bid Faces Donor Backlash as Democrats Fear History Repeats Itself
Kamala Harris is eyeing a run for California governor, but her potential comeback is hitting a wall as liberal donors express deep reservations.
Many still feel the sting of her loss to Donald Trump in the last presidential election, leaving them "traumatized" and apprehensive about her resurgence.
Although several candidates vow to step aside if she decides to officially enter the race, Harris' viability as a frontrunner isn't enough to sway a disenchanted donor base.
Insiders disclose to Politico that the memory of Harris's significant defeat, along with the financial tumult of her campaign, looms large over any optimism her return may inspire.
"Kamala just reminds you we are in this complete s--- storm," one donor told the outlet, reflecting the frustration shared amongst many.
Another expressed their disillusionment, stating, "With [Joe] Biden, we got bamboozled… I think she did the best she could in that situation, but obviously she knew about the cognitive decline too."
The donation fatigue is stark. "I've written so many checks because I knew the Trump administration would be horrible, but we're living in a nightmare because of the Democrats. I'm furious at them, truly," the donor added.
While Harris has yet to publicly commit to a run, sources informed The Hill that she is "leaning toward" joining the Democratic primary. Her eagerness, they say, has resulted in "a glimmer in her eyes" as she contemplates re-entering the political arena.
Yet a pervasive cynicism permeates California's liberal political circles. "There was more enthusiasm at first," remarked Mather Martin, a San Francisco-based fundraiser with past connections to Harris. "I think it waned a bit."
Another California donor, who supported Harris' presidential bid with six figures, echoed the sentiment, expressing concern that her comeback campaign would only dredge up memories of a painful election season.
Harris has reportedly held multiple meetings in the Bay Area to gauge interest in a gubernatorial run. Insiders believe her name recognition could provide significant leverage in a party still searching for a leader after Trump's overwhelming victory.
Even as some see potential advantages, questions loom over Harris' relationship with an ailing Biden. One rival in the gubernatorial race, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, accused Harris of being part of the "cover-up" regarding the president's apparent cognitive struggles.
"What did Kamala Harris and Xavier Becerra know, when did they know it, and most importantly, why didn't either of them speak out?" Villaraigosa tweeted last month, referencing his fellow Democrat and Biden's Secretary of Health and Human Services, Becerra. "This cover-up directly led to a second Donald Trump term."
In a sobering conclusion, a Democratic donor articulated the broader apprehension engulfing potential campaign fundraising: "Fundraisers realize it's just going to bring up the whole pathetic last presidential election, which no one wants to hear about again. And then it's the whole ‘Did you know Joe Biden?' thing."
Despite these challenges, the donor added, "She still would probably lead, but honestly, no one is incredibly pumped."