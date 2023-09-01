14 of Kamala Harris’ Biggest Blunders: Gaffes and Embarrassing Moments of America's 'Most Unpopular VP'

Kamala Harris' struggles as the vice president of the U.S. began soon after she started in office. Things worsened in 2021 when she delivered repeated speeches and even offered statements that raised people's eyebrows.

In an interview with BET News (via Fox News), she challenged the voter ID laws as she claimed rural Americans could not get photocopies of their IDs.

"Because in some people's mind, that means you're going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove who you are," the VP said. "Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don't — there's no Kinkos, there's no OfficeMax near them."

She added that it is almost impossible for community members to "prove who they are" because of what the voter ID laws could compromise.

Rural Americans slammed Harris over her vague statement, saying they can manage to photocopy their IDs – far from what she thought.