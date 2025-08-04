Politics Kamala Harris' Decision to Recently Go on Stephen Colbert's Show Blasted by The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Source: mega;Scott Kowalchyk/2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin doesn't understand why Kamala Harris recently went on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.' Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Aug. 4 2025, Published 5:43 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Though Alyssa Farah Griffin voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, she took issue with what the former vice president had to say when she appeared on the Wednesday, July 30, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The View co-host shared her thoughts on the Saturday, August 2, edition of "Table for Five" on CNN.

Article continues below advertisement

Alyssa Farah Griffin Confused by Kamala Harris' Appearance on Stephen Colbert's Show

Source: Scott Kowalchyk/2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Alyssa Farah Griffin said Kamala Harris' appearance on Stephen Colbert's show 'felt like a microcosm of everything that’s wrong with Democrats post-election.'

"I was struck by — I’m going to try not be too harsh on this," Griffin, a registered Republican prefaced. "This interview felt like a microcosm of everything that’s wrong with Democrats post-election. I’m going to CBS and this sort of trying to make a point that they fired Stephen Colbert, which many on the left called an attack on democracy, a man who was making $20 million a year, someone I hold in high esteem, but the economics of his show were not working." As OK! reported, CBS canceled Colbert's show not long after he shamed parent company Paramount for their $16 million lawsuit settlement to Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega 'The View' co-host also shaded Stephen Colbert for talking about 'the plight of democracy at CBS.'

Griffin noted Colbert was reportedly "losing $40 million a year" for the company and filmed in the "expensive" Ed Sullivan Theater. She went on to shame the comedian for "talking about the plight of democracy at CBS, a network that’s having its own struggles right now, rather than talking about the economics of the situation and playing to something a shrinking audience that is network television, not realizing it’s not where the American voters are." The former White House staffer likened Harris going on the program to "announcing your exploratory committee on the sinking deck of the Titanic."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Scott Kowalchyk/2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Harris revealed on the show that she wasn't running for governor because she feels the 'system' is 'broken.'

While on Colbert's program, Harris revealed why she decided against running for governor of California next year. "I just, for now, I don’t want to go back into the system. I think it’s broken," she spilled.

Kamala Harris Announces New Book

Source: mega The former vice president is releasing a book titled '107 Days.'