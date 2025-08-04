or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > kamala harris
OK LogoPolitics

Kamala Harris' Decision to Recently Go on Stephen Colbert's Show Blasted by The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin

Photo Alyssa Griffin and image of Kamala Harris with Stephen Colbert
Source: mega;Scott Kowalchyk/2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin doesn't understand why Kamala Harris recently went on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 4 2025, Published 5:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Though Alyssa Farah Griffin voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, she took issue with what the former vice president had to say when she appeared on the Wednesday, July 30, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The View co-host shared her thoughts on the Saturday, August 2, edition of "Table for Five" on CNN.

Article continues below advertisement

Alyssa Farah Griffin Confused by Kamala Harris' Appearance on Stephen Colbert's Show

Photo of Alyssa Farah Griffin said Kamala Harris' appearance on Stephen Colbert's show 'felt like a microcosm of everything that’s wrong with Democrats post-election.'
Source: Scott Kowalchyk/2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

Alyssa Farah Griffin said Kamala Harris' appearance on Stephen Colbert's show 'felt like a microcosm of everything that’s wrong with Democrats post-election.'

"I was struck by — I’m going to try not be too harsh on this," Griffin, a registered Republican prefaced. "This interview felt like a microcosm of everything that’s wrong with Democrats post-election. I’m going to CBS and this sort of trying to make a point that they fired Stephen Colbert, which many on the left called an attack on democracy, a man who was making $20 million a year, someone I hold in high esteem, but the economics of his show were not working."

As OK! reported, CBS canceled Colbert's show not long after he shamed parent company Paramount for their $16 million lawsuit settlement to Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of 'The View' co-host also shaded Stephen Colbert for talking about the plight of democracy at CBS.'
Source: mega

'The View' co-host also shaded Stephen Colbert for talking about 'the plight of democracy at CBS.'

Griffin noted Colbert was reportedly "losing $40 million a year" for the company and filmed in the "expensive" Ed Sullivan Theater.

She went on to shame the comedian for "talking about the plight of democracy at CBS, a network that’s having its own struggles right now, rather than talking about the economics of the situation and playing to something a shrinking audience that is network television, not realizing it’s not where the American voters are."

The former White House staffer likened Harris going on the program to "announcing your exploratory committee on the sinking deck of the Titanic."

MORE ON:
kamala harris

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Harris revealed on the show that she wasn't running for governor because she feels the 'system' is 'broken.'
Source: Scott Kowalchyk/2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

Harris revealed on the show that she wasn't running for governor because she feels the 'system' is 'broken.'

While on Colbert's program, Harris revealed why she decided against running for governor of California next year.

"I just, for now, I don’t want to go back into the system. I think it’s broken," she spilled.

Kamala Harris Announces New Book

Image of the former vice president is releasing a book titled '107 Days.'
Source: mega

The former vice president is releasing a book titled '107 Days.'

Elsewhere on The Late Show, Harris announced she was releasing a book titled 107 Days, which will recount what went down in the 107 days from when she took over Joe Biden's spot in the 2024 election to the day she lost to Trump.

In a press release, Simon & Schuster described the tome as a "page-turning novel" that will take readers "inside the race for the presidency as no one has ever done before."

"It's one of the best works of political nonfiction Simon & Schuster has ever published," the synopsis continued. "It's an eyewitness contribution to history and an extraordinary story."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.