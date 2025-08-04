Kamala Harris' Decision to Recently Go on Stephen Colbert's Show Blasted by The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin
Though Alyssa Farah Griffin voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, she took issue with what the former vice president had to say when she appeared on the Wednesday, July 30, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
The View co-host shared her thoughts on the Saturday, August 2, edition of "Table for Five" on CNN.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Confused by Kamala Harris' Appearance on Stephen Colbert's Show
"I was struck by — I’m going to try not be too harsh on this," Griffin, a registered Republican prefaced. "This interview felt like a microcosm of everything that’s wrong with Democrats post-election. I’m going to CBS and this sort of trying to make a point that they fired Stephen Colbert, which many on the left called an attack on democracy, a man who was making $20 million a year, someone I hold in high esteem, but the economics of his show were not working."
As OK! reported, CBS canceled Colbert's show not long after he shamed parent company Paramount for their $16 million lawsuit settlement to Donald Trump.
Griffin noted Colbert was reportedly "losing $40 million a year" for the company and filmed in the "expensive" Ed Sullivan Theater.
She went on to shame the comedian for "talking about the plight of democracy at CBS, a network that’s having its own struggles right now, rather than talking about the economics of the situation and playing to something a shrinking audience that is network television, not realizing it’s not where the American voters are."
The former White House staffer likened Harris going on the program to "announcing your exploratory committee on the sinking deck of the Titanic."
While on Colbert's program, Harris revealed why she decided against running for governor of California next year.
"I just, for now, I don’t want to go back into the system. I think it’s broken," she spilled.
Kamala Harris Announces New Book
Elsewhere on The Late Show, Harris announced she was releasing a book titled 107 Days, which will recount what went down in the 107 days from when she took over Joe Biden's spot in the 2024 election to the day she lost to Trump.
In a press release, Simon & Schuster described the tome as a "page-turning novel" that will take readers "inside the race for the presidency as no one has ever done before."
"It's one of the best works of political nonfiction Simon & Schuster has ever published," the synopsis continued. "It's an eyewitness contribution to history and an extraordinary story."