'Money Grab' or Masterpiece? Kamala Harris Receives Mixed Reactions After Announcing Book About 2024 Presidential Election

Upon announcing her book, Harris spoke to fans via a video message, explaining how each and every day of her monthslong campaign was "intense, high-stakes and deeply personal."

"Just over a year ago, I launched my campaign for president of the United States. 107 days traveling the country, fighting for our future — the shortest presidential campaign in modern history," she declared.

"Since leaving office, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days and with candor and reflection, I’ve written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey," the politician explained. "I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what it will take to move forward.”