'Money Grab' or Masterpiece? Kamala Harris Receives Mixed Reactions After Announcing Book About 2024 Presidential Election
Kamala Harris' memoir is being hit with mixed reactions.
The former vice president took to social media on Thursday, July 31, to announce the upcoming release of her new book, titled 107 Days, which is set to tell the story of her historical 2024 presidential election run last year.
Harris' book title represents the timeline of her short-lived presidential campaign — which occurred after former President Joe Biden withdrew his reelection bid in July 2024, forcing his VP to go up against President Donald Trump.
Kamala Harris Announces New Memoir
Upon announcing her book, Harris spoke to fans via a video message, explaining how each and every day of her monthslong campaign was "intense, high-stakes and deeply personal."
"Just over a year ago, I launched my campaign for president of the United States. 107 days traveling the country, fighting for our future — the shortest presidential campaign in modern history," she declared.
"Since leaving office, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days and with candor and reflection, I’ve written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey," the politician explained. "I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what it will take to move forward.”
In a press release from the book's publisher, Simon & Schuster, and the company's CEO, Jonathan Karp, 107 Days was described as a "page-turning novel" written "with candor" and "a unique perspective" that takes readers "inside the race for the presidency as no one has ever done before."
"It's one of the best works of political nonfiction Simon & Schuster has ever published," Karp stated. "It's an eyewitness contribution to history and an extraordinary story."
The book's description on Simon & Schuster's website teases the work's "surprising and revealing insights," as Harris "tells the story of one of the wildest and most consequential presidential campaigns in American history."
Haters Mock Kamala Harris' New Book
After news of the memoir circulated through social media, however, internet users had mixed things to say about the project.
"Who on earth is buying this book?" one hater asked, as another snubbed: "It’s a money grab but I understand you have pay off your debts."
"Trying to sell some books to pay down your $5 million debt to Beyoncé for that endorsement?" a third troll mocked in reference to accusations Harris and her team paid celebrities to show support for her at rallies.
(The Harris campaign notably reported no debt at the end of their campaign, however.)
Kamala Harris Fans Rally in Support of Former Vice President
Still, fans rallied behind Harris, with many eager to buy their own copy of her memoir.
"Can't wait to read 107 Days and relive the inspiring fight for our future that Kamala Harris led with unmatched courage and vision!" a supporter expressed, as another praised: "Can’t wait to buy this book and hopefully a ticket to your book tour! We miss you dearly MVP 💙."
"You did VERY WELL in 107. If you had months, you would have been OUR PRESIDENT," a third admirer theorized.