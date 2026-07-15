Kamala Harris Faces Backlash Over ICE Shooting Post as Critics Revive 'Border Czar' Role

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Former Vice President Kamala Harris faced online criticism after calling for an investigation into the fatal shooting of a Colombian national during an ICE operation in Maine. "Joan Sebastian Guerrero should still be alive," Harris wrote on X on Tuesday, July 14. "This is the second time in a week that ICE agents have killed someone who — by their own admission — was not the subject of their operation." Harris added, "Now Sebastian is dead, his killing witnessed by his three-year-old daughter wearing her Bluey pajamas." "This cannot be acceptable in America," she argued. Harris also called for an "immediate, independent, and transparent investigation," adding that "anyone responsible for wrongdoing must be held accountable."

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Critics Point to Kamala Harris' 'Border Czar' Role

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris drew backlash on social media after critics linked her ICE comments to the Biden administration’s border policies.

Harris' post quickly drew criticism on social media, with many pointing to her role as the "border czar" during former President Joe Biden's administration. One user wrote, "I will start giving a f--- about the illegals killed by ICE when Democrats start giving a f--- about Americans killed by illegals." Another added, "Ok. You’re responsible. Ms Border Czar, this is all a result of your refusal to enforce the laws for 4 years. Incredible. Give the nation the gift of your silence."

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Source: MEGA Critics on social media revived scrutiny of Harris' past immigration role following her statement on the Maine shooting.

A third commenter said, "You know who else should be alive. The hundreds of American citizens that have been r-ped and killed by illegal immigrants. Don’t see you speaking on their behalf. And to think we definitely dodged a bullet almost having you and pedo-loving Tampon Tim as president." Another user wrote, "Haha you don’t give two sh-ts about that person. You only use these events to try to gain political leverage. You narcissistic demon." During Biden's four years in the White House, an average of about 2.4 million migrants entered the United States each year, marking the largest surge recorded during a presidential administration, with many crossing the border illegally.

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DHS Says Driver Tried to Hit ICE Officers

Source: MEGA DHS said ICE officers opened fire after Guerrero allegedly drove his vehicle toward federal agents during the operation.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, ICE officers were conducting surveillance at the last known address of a migrant with a deportation order in Biddeford, Maine, on Monday, July 13, when the incident unfolded. DHS said Guerrero left the home in a vehicle and refused to stop for federal officers. "The vehicle attempted to flee the scene and, fearing for public safety, an officer discharged his weapon," the agency said in the statement. "The driver of the vehicle was struck, and emergency services were immediately contacted. He passed away from his injuries." Lucas Scott, an 18-year-old witness, told the Portland Press Herald that officers in green vests surrounded the vehicle before the driver appeared to move toward them. "The car was put into drive and was trying to hit the ICE officer," Scott said, adding that an agent fired roughly four shots.

Kamala Harris Recently Condemned Another ICE Shooting

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris criticized ICE after Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was fatally shot in Houston.