Kamala Harris Goes Off on Donald Trump's Plans for $300 Million Ballroom Renovation: 'Are You F------ Me?!'

kamala harris on jon stewart podcast
Source: The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart/Youtube

Kamala Harris laid into Donald Trump and his plans to build a lavish ballroom where the East Wing stood before it was demolished this month.

Oct. 31 2025, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

Appearing on Jon Stewart’s "The Weekly Show" podcast on Thursday, October 30, the former vice president went off on a tangent about the $300 million renovation.

"Are you f------ kidding me?" Harris exclaimed, before calling him for caring more about his ballroom construction than the suspension of food aid benefits. SNAP benefits are set to expire this weekend as the government shutdown continues. "This guy wants to create a ballroom for his rich friends while completely turning a blind eye to the fact that babies are going to starve when the SNAP benefits end in just hours from now. Come on."

She continued, "I’m not going to be distracted by, ‘Oh, does the guy have a big f------ hammer!?’ What about those babies!?"

"I feel your anger," Stewart responded.

Harris' outburst came after Stewart asked her if she thinks there's anything to "learn" from Trump.

"Do you watch how Trump...forget about what he's doing it...the way he's doing it — is there a part of you that thinks there's lessons to be learned from that?" he asked.

She replied, "It’s important we not conflate disruption with destruction."

The demolition of the historical East Wing, which has been subject to much criticism, was officially completed on Friday, October 24.

The divisive president showed off his plans to build the opulent ballroom in its place just days before on Wednesday, October 22.

Hillary Clinton also expressed her disapproval of the destruction of the White House on X on Tuesday, October 21. The former Democratic presidential nominee wrote, "It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it."

Whoopi Goldberg echoed Clinton's sentiment on The View on October 21, declaring, "That is not your building. You don't own that building!"

Goldberg's co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in, "People are losing their healthcare and tax breaks to billionaires who are probably some of the private donors for this tacky, gaudy, nasty ballroom. It’s tacky!"

Meanwhile, on the the same day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed the Democrats are just "jealous" about the renovations.

Speaking to Fox News host Jesse Watters, she said, "I believe there’s a lot of fake outrage right now because nearly every single president who has lived in this beautiful White House behind me has made modernizations and renovations of their own."

