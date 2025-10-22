Karoline Leavitt Defends Donald Trump's $250 Million Ballroom Construction: 'There's a Lot of Fake Outrage' From 'Jealous Democrats'

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt thinks Democrats are just "jealous" about Donald Trump's White House renovations. The president of the United States' press secretary insisted jealousy was the only reason to explain what she called "fake outrage" surrounding Trump's $250 million ballroom construction in Washington, D.C. Leavitt addressed the loads of backlash Trump's administration has faced following the release of photos showcasing demolition to part of the White House's East Wing this week.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The press secretary defended Donald Trump's $250 ballroom construction.

The White House press secretary claimed negative responses to Trump's ballroom construction were made up while speaking to Fox News host Jesse Watters on Tuesday, October 21. "Are the Democrats jealous that Trump is building this big beautiful ballroom?" Watters asked Leavitt, to which she claimed it "certainly appears that way." Leavitt continued, "I believe there’s a lot of fake outrage right now because nearly every single president who has lived in this beautiful White House behind me has made modernizations and renovations of their own."

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt Calls Donald Trump 'Builder-in-Chief'

Source: Fox News/YouTube Karoline Leavitt called outrage about White House renovations 'fake.'

Trump's spokesperson gushed over the president as she referred to him as "the builder-in-chief" who was re-elected "because he's good at building things." "He has done it his entire life, his entire career. Construction is a process; at the end, the East Wing, which is an entirely separate structure from the executive mansion you see behind me, will be more modern and beautiful than ever," Leavitt declared. "And then on top of that, the White House is going to have a big beautiful ballroom for generations of Americans to come — and the best part of it all, it’s not a dime of the taxpayers' money," she added, boasting about Trump using his own funds and that of private donors to pay for the expensive renovations.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Demolition began at the White House for Donald Trump's $250 ballroom renovations.

Leavitt accused previous presidents of complaining about wanting larger event spaces at the White House "that can hold hundreds more people than the current East Room and State Dining Rooms can." "In fact, President [Barack] Obama notably complained that during his tenure, he had to hold a state visit on the South Lawn and get a very expensive tent," Leavitt alleged. "So while many presidents have privately dreamt about this, it’s President Trump who is actually doing something about it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Part of the White House's East Wing was destroyed for renovations.

It's unclear what complaint of Obama's Leavitt had been referencing, though he did host a state visit with the Indian prime minister in a tent on the South Lawn in 2009. "As we all know, in India some of life’s most treasured moments are often celebrated under the cover of a beautiful tent. It’s a little like tonight," he said at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Hillary Clinton Accuses Donald Trump of 'Destroying' the White House

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has boasted about his construction at the White House.