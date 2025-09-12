Biggest Bombshells From Kamala Harris' New Book '107 Days' — Including Joe Biden's 'Reckless' Reelection Bid
Letting Joe Biden Decide on Reelection Was 'Reckless'
For Kamala Harris, letting Joe and Jill Biden decide on the 46th U.S. president's reelection was foolhardy.
"'It's Joe and Jill's decision.' We all said that, like a mantra, as if we'd all been hypnotized. Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness," the former vice president wrote in her new book, 107 Days.
Kamala added, per the first excerpt shared by The Atlantic, "The stakes were simply too high. This wasn't a choice that should have been left to an individual's ego, an individual's ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision."
Why Kamala Harris Never Urged Joe Biden to End His Reelection Bid
In 107 Days, Kamala admitted for the first time that she could not tell Joe to step aside despite the heightened concerns over his health and age.
"During all those months of growing panic, should I have told Joe to consider not running? Perhaps," Kamala wrote. "But the American people had chosen him before in the same matchup. Maybe he was right to believe that they would do so again.
She explained, "And of all the people in the White House, I was in the worst position to make the case that he should drop out. I knew it would come off to him as incredibly self-serving if I advised him not to run. He would see it as naked ambition, perhaps as poisonous disloyalty, even if my only message was: Don't let the other guy win."
Jill, on the other hand, declared she was "all in" on her husband's bid to maintain his position as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. She told a military crowd in Wilmington, N.C., she would back Joe as "he has always supported [her] career."
How Kamala Harris Reacted When Joe Biden Barely Mentioned Her in His Oval Office Address
Kamala watched Joe's Oval Office exit speech at a hotel, calling the former president's address a "good one" that drew "on the history of the presidency to locate his own place within it."
However, she took notice of how he barely mentioned her, with her staff pointing out "it was almost nine minutes into the 11-minute address" before they heard Kamala's name.
"I want to thank our great vice president, Kamala Harris. She is experienced, she's tough, she's capable. She's been an incredible partner to me and leader for our country," she quoted Joe, adding, "And that was it."
- Kamala Harris Unleashes on Joe Biden's Decision to Run for Second Term in Shocking New Memoir: 'Recklessness'
- Kamala Harris Dragged by Former Joe Biden Aide for Saying Ex-President Was 'Reckless' to Run for Office in 2024
- Biden Aides Warned Donors Replacing President With Kamala Harris Would Be a 'Mistake,' New Book Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Joe Biden's Team Failed to Defend Kamala Harris Publicly
Kamala's relationship with the White House and Joe's staff seemed troubled, as she wrote about the alleged profound distrust they held toward her.
"When Fox News attacked me on everything from my laugh, to my tone of voice, to whom I'd dated in my 20s, or claimed I was a 'DEI hire,' the White House rarely pushed back with my actual résumé: two terms elected D.A., top cop in the second-largest department of justice in the United States, senator representing one in eight Americans," she pointed out.
She also dropped her complaints and expressed frustrations with the White House communications team for failing to fight back and defend her against bad press.
Per Kamala, she "often learned that the president's staff was adding fuel to negative narratives that sprang up around [her]." Although the stories were "unfair or inaccurate," she alleged Joe's inner circle "seemed fine with it."
"Indeed, it seemed as if they decided I should be knocked down a little bit more," Kamala added.
Joe Biden's Inner Circle Resented Kamala Harris' Popularity
In her account, Kamala said people around Joe "didn't like the contrast that was emerging," recalling how his inner circle was not pleased when the polls showed her rising popularity during the then-president's 2024 campaign.
She mentioned her Selma, Ala., speech about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza in her book, noting it was "vetted and approved" by the White House and the National Security Council. According to Kamala, the West Wing was reportedly displeased when the address went viral.
"I was castigated for, apparently, delivering it too well," she divulged.
Kamala wrote, "Their thinking was zero-sum: If she's shining, he's dimmed. None of them grasped that if I did well, he did well. That given the concerns about his age, my visible success as his vice president was vital. It would serve as a testament to his judgment in choosing me and reassurance that if something happened, the country was in good hands. My success was important for him. His team didn't get it."
Joe Biden's Debate Blunder Stemmed From Exhaustion
Although Kamala criticized the reelection bid's "recklessness" and the resentment from Joe's aides, she still defended the ex-POTUS while writing about his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.
"Many people want to spin up a narrative of some big conspiracy at the White House to hide Joe Biden's infirmity," she shared. "Here is the truth as I lived it. Joe Biden was a smart guy with long experience and deep conviction, able to discharge the duties of president. On his worst day, he was more deeply knowledgeable, more capable of exercising judgment, and far more compassionate than Donald Trump on his best."
Rather than attributing it to cognitive decline, Kamala suggested Joe's fumble was due to fatigue as the debate happened "after two back-to-back trips to Europe and a flight to the West Coast for a Hollywood fundraiser."
She strongly highlighted in the book, "I don't believe it was incapacity. If I believed that, I would have said so. As loyal as I am to President Biden, I am more loyal to my country."