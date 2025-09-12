Biggest Bombshells From Kamala Harris' New Book '107 Days' — Including Joe Biden's 'Reckless' Reelection Bid

Article continues below advertisement

Letting Joe Biden Decide on Reelection Was 'Reckless'

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris' new book, '107 Days,' will be released on September 23.

Why Kamala Harris Never Urged Joe Biden to End His Reelection Bid

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris became the Democrats' candidate for the U.S. presidential election after Joe Biden dropped out.

In 107 Days, Kamala admitted for the first time that she could not tell Joe to step aside despite the heightened concerns over his health and age. "During all those months of growing panic, should I have told Joe to consider not running? Perhaps," Kamala wrote. "But the American people had chosen him before in the same matchup. Maybe he was right to believe that they would do so again. She explained, "And of all the people in the White House, I was in the worst position to make the case that he should drop out. I knew it would come off to him as incredibly self-serving if I advised him not to run. He would see it as naked ambition, perhaps as poisonous disloyalty, even if my only message was: Don't let the other guy win." Jill, on the other hand, declared she was "all in" on her husband's bid to maintain his position as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. She told a military crowd in Wilmington, N.C., she would back Joe as "he has always supported [her] career."

How Kamala Harris Reacted When Joe Biden Barely Mentioned Her in His Oval Office Address

Source: MEGA Joe Biden delivered his final official speech as the U.S. president in January.

Kamala watched Joe's Oval Office exit speech at a hotel, calling the former president's address a "good one" that drew "on the history of the presidency to locate his own place within it." However, she took notice of how he barely mentioned her, with her staff pointing out "it was almost nine minutes into the 11-minute address" before they heard Kamala's name. "I want to thank our great vice president, Kamala Harris. She is experienced, she's tough, she's capable. She's been an incredible partner to me and leader for our country," she quoted Joe, adding, "And that was it."

Joe Biden's Team Failed to Defend Kamala Harris Publicly

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris said Joe Biden's team did not get that her success was important to the former president.

Kamala's relationship with the White House and Joe's staff seemed troubled, as she wrote about the alleged profound distrust they held toward her. "When Fox News attacked me on everything from my laugh, to my tone of voice, to whom I'd dated in my 20s, or claimed I was a 'DEI hire,' the White House rarely pushed back with my actual résumé: two terms elected D.A., top cop in the second-largest department of justice in the United States, senator representing one in eight Americans," she pointed out. She also dropped her complaints and expressed frustrations with the White House communications team for failing to fight back and defend her against bad press. Per Kamala, she "often learned that the president's staff was adding fuel to negative narratives that sprang up around [her]." Although the stories were "unfair or inaccurate," she alleged Joe's inner circle "seemed fine with it." "Indeed, it seemed as if they decided I should be knocked down a little bit more," Kamala added.

Joe Biden's Inner Circle Resented Kamala Harris' Popularity

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris was the first female vice president of the U.S.

In her account, Kamala said people around Joe "didn't like the contrast that was emerging," recalling how his inner circle was not pleased when the polls showed her rising popularity during the then-president's 2024 campaign. She mentioned her Selma, Ala., speech about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza in her book, noting it was "vetted and approved" by the White House and the National Security Council. According to Kamala, the West Wing was reportedly displeased when the address went viral. "I was castigated for, apparently, delivering it too well," she divulged. Kamala wrote, "Their thinking was zero-sum: If she's shining, he's dimmed. None of them grasped that if I did well, he did well. That given the concerns about his age, my visible success as his vice president was vital. It would serve as a testament to his judgment in choosing me and reassurance that if something happened, the country was in good hands. My success was important for him. His team didn't get it."

Joe Biden's Debate Blunder Stemmed From Exhaustion

Source: MEGA Joe Biden and Donald Trump faced off during the CNN-hosted presidential debate in June 2024.