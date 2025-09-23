Kamala Harris Scorches 'Tyrant' Donald Trump in First Interview Since Losing the 2024 Election

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris didn’t hold back in her first sit-down since conceding the 2024 presidential race. The former vice president came out swinging, taking direct aim at Donald Trump with some of her sharpest words yet. "Those titans of industry would be guardrails of our democracy for the importance of sustaining democratic institutions and one-by-one-by-one they have been silenced. They have been… yes, I use the word feckless. It’s not like they’re gonna lose their yacht or their house in the Hamptons,” Harris began.

Source: MSNBC/YouTube Kamala Harris called Donald Trump a 'tyrant' in her first interview since conceding the 2024 election.

“Right now we are dealing with, as I called him at my speech on the Ellipse, a tyrant,” she declared. “We used to compare the strength of our democracy to communist dictators. That’s what we’re dealing with right now in Donald Trump. And these titans of industry are not speaking up.”

While the book author understands why business leaders stay quiet, she argued their silence can’t last forever. “At some point, they’ve gotta stand up for the sake of the people who rely on all of these institutions,” she said. “To have integrity and to, at some point, be the guardrails against a tyrant who is using the federal government to execute his whim and fancy because of a fragile ego.”

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris pointed to Jimmy Kimmel’s reinstatement as proof of people’s power to create change.

The Democrat highlighted a recent media shake-up as proof that collective pressure can spark real change. Pointing to the September 23 reinstatement of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after its suspension over Jimmy Kimmel’s remarks about Trump and right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, she said, “Talk about the power being with the people — and the people making that clear with their checkbooks — as it relates to the suspension of [the host.] We saw the power of the people over the last few days, and it spoke volumes, and it moved a decision in the right direction.”

For Harris, the issue isn’t only about opposing Trump — it’s about protecting democracy itself. “I think that part of where we are now — in terms of thinking about what the fight is — it requires us, yes, to understand that we’ve got this administration and this president in front of us abusing the power that the people vested him with, but we also need to understand that this is bigger than Donald Trump," she explained.

Source: MEGA In her memoir '107 Days,' the former vice president revealed Donald Trump once asked Ivanka to reach out.

Along with her interview, Harris is preparing to drop her memoir, 107 Days, which hits shelves Tuesday, September 23. The book dives into the final stretch of the election and reveals surprising details about her behind-the-scenes dealings with Trump. In one chapter, she claims the president even used his daughter Ivanka Trump to soften her up during a tense period. The moment came after suspect Ryan Wesley Routh tried to assassinate Donald in September 2024 at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla. Instead of lashing out, Donald reportedly surprised Kamala with kind words.

“You’ve done a great job, you really have,” Donald told her during a call. “My only problem is it makes it very hard for me to be angry at you. It’s like, what am I going to do? How do I say bad things about you now?”

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris said business leaders must eventually stand up to Donald Trump.

When Kamala urged him to stop trash-talking her in public, Donald promised, “I’m going to tone it down. I will. You’re going to see.” He then said Ivanka was a fan and even asked her to pass along greetings to her husband, Doug Emhoff.