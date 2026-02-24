or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
kamala harris
Politics

Kamala Harris Teases She 'Might' Run in 2028 Presidential Election After Previously Losing to Donald Trump

photo of Kamala Harris.
Kamala Harris said she 'might' run in the 2028 presidential election.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 24 2026, Updated 6:13 p.m. ET

Kamala Harris might be gearing up for another White House bid.

The former vice president hinted that another presidential run isn't off the table during a candid conversation with podcaster Sharon McMahon on Tuesday, February 24.

Will Kamala Harris Run for President Again?

image of Kamala Harris teased she might run for president again.
Kamala Harris teased she might run for president again.

When McMahon directly asked, "Will you run again?" Harris didn't offer a definitive answer.

"I haven’t decided," she replied.

McMahon followed up, seeking clarity: "You're still thinking about it?"

"I might," Harris said.

Kamala Harris' Public Service History

image of Kamala Harris lost to Donald Trump in 2024.
Kamala Harris lost to Donald Trump in 2024.

Harris previously served as a U.S. senator representing California from 2017 to 2021 before making history as the nation's first female vice president alongside Joe Biden.

During her time in office, she became one of the most visible figures in Democratic politics; however, her own path to the presidency has been marked by setbacks.

Her initial 2020 presidential campaign ended in late 2019 after struggling to gain traction in the polls and facing fundraising challenges.

Years later, in 2024, Harris found herself at the top of the Democratic ticket after the Democratic National Committee formally backed her to take on Donald Trump.

Despite a whirlwind campaign season — complicated by President Biden’s delayed exit from the race — Harris ultimately fell short in the general election, losing by more than two million votes.

Did Kamala Harris 'Lose the Plot' in the Last Election?

image of Kamala Harris' campaign messaging was questioned by John Fetterman.
Kamala Harris' campaign messaging was questioned by John Fetterman.

Her potential political future also comes as some members of her own party have publicly questioned past campaign messaging.

During an appearance on the October 22 episode of Hannity, John Fetterman weighed in on what he sees as missteps within Democratic strategy — including comments Harris previously made about Trump.

Though much of the interview centered on Fetterman's criticism of the ongoing government shutdown and what he described as "extreme" rhetoric from both sides, he specifically addressed Harris, referring to Trump as "a fascist."

"What is going on? Why have they chosen that path when it did not succeed the first time?" he said, questioning the broader messaging strategy. "I don't know why, and I have always refused to say that. When Vice President Harris referred to President Trump as a 'fascist,' I knew absolutely we lost the plot at that point."

Fetterman argued that such language risks alienating voters.

"If you call the president or someone like a fascist, you are effectively calling the people who are going to vote for him [the same thing], and then they must be fascist too... or they support fascism and those things. And that is just not true," he insisted.

image of Donald Trump frequently made fun of Kamala Harris ahead of the election.
Donald Trump frequently made fun of Kamala Harris ahead of the election.

He continued, "I happen to know and love a lot of people who voted for the president, and they are not fascist, they are not Nazis, they're not trying to destroy the Constitution and all those things. They just happen to have different priorities, and they love our country in the same ways that Democrats do as well. I refuse to be a part of it and comparing people to Hitler and those things. If that's what's required to win, then I refuse to."

"I refuse to call my fellow citizens fascists or Nazis or those things," he concluded. "If somebody wants to primary me or the party wants to vote me out, I'm going to go down being honest and telling you that this is wrong."

