Kamala Harris Slams Donald Trump's Second Term: 'I Told You So!'
Former Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the Leading Women Defined Summit on Thursday, April 3, where she addressed the nation's state since President Donald Trump’s second term win.
“There were many things we knew would happen,” the Democrat said about Trump’s decision-making.
“I’m not here to say I told you so,” she added, laughing with the audience.
Harris emphasized the “fear” of the American people after the 47th President returned to take his second oath on January 20. “What is happening is wrong,” she said.
“We are seeing organizations stay quiet. We are seeing those who are capitulating to clearly unconstitutional threats,” Harris stated. “And these are the things that we are witnessing, each day in the last few months in our country and it understandably creates a great sense of fear.”
Harris, who lost to Trump in the November 2024 election, also said that “understanding our power in the democracy we still have” will encourage change within the administration.
The former vice president added: “Fear has a way of being contagious. When one person has fear, it has a way of spreading to those around them and spreading. And we are witnessing that, no doubt. But I say this also, my dear friends, courage is also contagious.”
On the same day, former president Barack Obama addressed similar worries.
During an interview at Hamilton College, Obama said he was “deeply concerned” about Trump and his administration.
“So, this is the first time I’ve been speaking publicly for a while. I’ve been watching for a little bit,” he said. “Imagine if I had done any of this. It’s unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now would have tolerated behavior like that from me, or a whole bunch of my predecessors.”
The former president and vice president’s statements come one day after Trump took to the White House’s Rose Garden to announce his increased tariff rates. Goods imported from dozens of countries and territories are now going to be taxed at elevated rates — some as high as 50 percent. This change is expected to increase the costs of everything from clothes to technology devices and more.
Following Trump’s announcement, House Speaker Mike Johnson applauded the president for “understanding” what fair trade is and how it impacts the American people.
“These tariffs restore fair and reciprocal trade and level the playing field for American workers and innovators, Johnson wrote on X. "The President understands that FREE trade ONLY works when it’s FAIR!"