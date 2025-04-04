or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > kamala harris
OK LogoPolitics

Kamala Harris Slams Donald Trump's Second Term: 'I Told You So!'

photo of Kamala Harris
Source: mega

Kamala Harris expressed her concerns over Donald Trump's second presidency.

By:

April 4 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Former Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the Leading Women Defined Summit on Thursday, April 3, where she addressed the nation's state since President Donald Trump’s second term win.

“There were many things we knew would happen,” the Democrat said about Trump’s decision-making.

“I’m not here to say I told you so,” she added, laughing with the audience.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @acyn/X

The former vice president said there is a 'sense of fear' in the country after Donald Trump took office for the second time.

Article continues below advertisement

Harris emphasized the “fear” of the American people after the 47th President returned to take his second oath on January 20. “What is happening is wrong,” she said.

“We are seeing organizations stay quiet. We are seeing those who are capitulating to clearly unconstitutional threats,” Harris stated. “And these are the things that we are witnessing, each day in the last few months in our country and it understandably creates a great sense of fear.”

Article continues below advertisement
mollys image templates
Source: mega

Kamala Harris said she expected Donald Trump's 'unconstitutional threats' during his second term.

Article continues below advertisement

Harris, who lost to Trump in the November 2024 election, also said that “understanding our power in the democracy we still have” will encourage change within the administration.

The former vice president added: “Fear has a way of being contagious. When one person has fear, it has a way of spreading to those around them and spreading. And we are witnessing that, no doubt. But I say this also, my dear friends, courage is also contagious.”

Article continues below advertisement
mollys image templates
Source: mega

Kamala Harris said democracy will be restored when the American people 'understand' their power.

MORE ON:
kamala harris

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

On the same day, former president Barack Obama addressed similar worries.

During an interview at Hamilton College, Obama said he was “deeply concerned” about Trump and his administration.

“So, this is the first time I’ve been speaking publicly for a while. I’ve been watching for a little bit,” he said. “Imagine if I had done any of this. It’s unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now would have tolerated behavior like that from me, or a whole bunch of my predecessors.”

Article continues below advertisement
mollys image templates
Source: mega

Barack Obama spoke about Trump and his administration at Hamilton College, saying he is 'deeply concerned.'

Article continues below advertisement

The former president and vice president’s statements come one day after Trump took to the White House’s Rose Garden to announce his increased tariff rates. Goods imported from dozens of countries and territories are now going to be taxed at elevated rates — some as high as 50 percent. This change is expected to increase the costs of everything from clothes to technology devices and more.

Article continues below advertisement
mollys image templates
Source: mega

President Trump was supported by the House Speaker after his announcement on tariffs.

Following Trump’s announcement, House Speaker Mike Johnson applauded the president for “understanding” what fair trade is and how it impacts the American people.

“These tariffs restore fair and reciprocal trade and level the playing field for American workers and innovators, Johnson wrote on X. "The President understands that FREE trade ONLY works when it’s FAIR!"

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.