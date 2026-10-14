Politics Kamala Harris Fires Back at Critics Who Mock Her Laugh: 'Nothing You Can Do to Me That Will Take My Joy' Source: BABY, THIS IS KEKE PALMER/YOUTUBE Former Vice President Kamala Harris addressed criticism of her laugh on 'Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.' Brittany Vincent Oct. 14 2026, Published 7:54 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former Vice President Kamala Harris said the people who mock her laugh will never take away her joy. “There is nothing you can do to me that will take my joy; you are not that powerful,” she said on Keke Palmer’s podcast “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” in an episode released on Tuesday, October 13. At the beginning of the episode, Palmer recalled first interviewing Harris in 2023 before noting that Harris has since been campaigning for Democratic candidates as they head into the midterm elections.

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Balancing Her Public and Private Life Can Be ‘Difficult’

Source: BABY, THIS IS KEKE PALMER/YOUTUBE Harris told Keke Palmer that memes about her laugh haven’t taken away her joy.

Palmer asked Harris how she balances “who Madame VP gets to be as a human and who she has to show up as.” “It can be difficult. It can be very difficult, Keke. I’m aware of the, whatever the memes are about my laugh,” she said. Harris, 61, said she knows what her critics are trying to do. “Those who try to take your joy are trying to make you weak, and that’s where my fight comes in,” Harris told Palmer. “I know what you’re trying to do; you’re not going to take my joy.”

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Powerful Women in Her Family ‘Laughed From Their Bellies’

Source: BABY, THIS IS KEKE PALMER/YOUTUBE Powerful women in her family 'laughed from their bellies,' Harris said.

She explained that she “was raised in a family that included very powerful women, who laughed from their bellies,” adding, “And that’s how I laugh,” during the interview. Harris was largely raised by her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, a b----- cancer researcher who died in 2009. Harris often credits her mother with shaping her, and she frequently quotes her mother’s line, “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?”

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Trump Has Mocked Her Laugh for Years

Source: BABY, THIS IS KEKE PALMER/YOUTUBE Donald Trump repeatedly mocked Harris’ laugh during the 2024 presidential race.

President Donald Trump, then a candidate, frequently mocked Harris’ laugh during the 2024 presidential election. At a rally in Michigan in July 2024, he said, “I call her ‘laughing Kamala.’” He later told a crowd at a rally in Pennsylvania, “Have you heard her laugh? That is the laugh of a crazy person,” according to a report. Harris’ supporters embraced her laugh during her 2024 campaign. “You know that laugh. I love that laugh. Kamala is a joyful warrior,” her husband, Doug Emhoff, said at the Democratic National Convention. Former First Lady Michelle Obama also praised “the joy of her laughter and her light” in her convention speech, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, whose laugh was called a “cackle” when she ran for president, said Trump was “mocking her name and her laugh.”

The Former Vice President Also Weighed in on 2028

Source: BABY, THIS IS KEKE PALMER/YOUTUBE Harris said the 2028 presidential run is still undecided.