Politics Kamala Harris Will Be 'Unapologetic' and 'Unabridged' If She Runs in 2028 Presidential Election, Says Friend: 'I Don’t Think Any of Us Know What That Looks Like' Source: MEGA Kamala Harris has both advantages and disadvantages if she runs for president again. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 7 2026, Published 10:23 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Maria Cardona, a veteran Democratic National Committee member and strategist, said former Vice President Kamala Harris has a distinct operational advantage ahead of the 2028 presidential election cycle. Because Harris was the Democratic nominee on the national ballot in 2024, Cardona noted that she can scale up campaign operations much faster than other potential primary contenders.

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Kamala Harris Is Already Prepared

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris' pal noted that Americans haven't seen her run on her own.

Cardona told the Washington Post that a potential 2028 run will look dramatically different from 2024, when Harris was tethered to President Joe Biden. “If she decides to run, she will run as an unapologetic, unabridged version of Kamala Harris. And I don’t think any of us know what that looks like,” Cardona explained. Having run a high-intensity, $1 billion-plus national campaign in 2024, Harris possesses ready-made operational blueprints that other contenders lack. While Harris has explicitly signaled that she is "not done" with national politics, party insiders widely view the Democratic field as wide open.

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Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom and Jon Ossoff are often mentioned as potential candidates for the Democratic Party.

Since the party does not control the White House, there is no automatic "heir apparent," creating room for an expansive primary. Other frequently discussed figures building the foundation for potential 2028 bids include California Gov. Gavin Newsom, California Sen. Ruben Gallego, and Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff. Ashley Etienne, Harris’ first communications director as vice president, argued that Harris has proven she can stand the national scrutiny of a brutal presidential campaign. “It’s almost like, why not her? She has proven, unlike anyone else in the race, that she’s got these advantages that will matter in a national election,” Etienne told the WaPo.

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People Have Mixed Thoughts on Harris Running

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris has not revealed if she will run in the 2028 presidential election.

Others aren’t so sure. Democrat L. Louise Lucas, the first woman and first Black person to be president pro tempore of the Virginia state Senate, said another Harris run could trigger PTSD for many, especially Black women. “There’s no question that people would be upset because you see what happened last time,” Lucas spilled. “It could very well be that some folks would be so disillusioned that they would just say, ‘I give up on this process’ — especially people who’ve been fighting as many years as I have, who have come through the civil rights movement and just experienced so much, endured so much, and then to see this happen again would be quite painful.”

'What Is She Going to Come Out Looking Like?'

Source: MEGA A former senior adviser to the Biden-Harris campaign believes Kamala Harris is the Democrats' 'frontrunner.'