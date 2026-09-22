The White House Launches Trump TV After President Bans CNN and More Outlets From the White House

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Inside the Press Ban

Source: MEGA The White House launched Trump TV after the president banned several outlets.

When CNN was scheduled to handle the pool camera duties on Monday, the administration blocked them. The move triggered a swift backlash and a historic show of solidarity from the White House television pool, as ABC, CBS, NBC, and even the Trump-loyal Fox News refused to step in or provide replacement crews.

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Source: MEGA ABC, NBC, Fox News and more outlets decided not to cover the White House to stand in solidarity with the banned brands.

The networks released a rare joint statement asserting that "no administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting.” As a result of the boycott, several of the president's Monday events — including the unveiling of a new White House helipad — were left without standard television pool coverage, resulting in broadcasts with missing or inaudible sound. Trump defended the restrictions on Truth Social, writing that the White House is "not instituting an assault on the Free Press... It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS."

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What Is Trump TV?

Source: MEGA The POTUS said the White House is 'not instituting an assault on the Free Press... It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS.'

Promoted on the White House YouTube Channel as "Trump TV: The Essentials Station," the 24/7 stream features a continuous loop of major remarks, top videos and highlights from the administration. The stream launched with mostly historical footage, including Trump's 2025 inauguration and his 2020 Mount Rushmore address. The administration hasn’t detailed how much live, real-time event coverage the channel will feature. The White House teased the launch with various clips, including an AI-generated video of a satellite truck entering the White House gates and a promo featuring pop-culture clips set to the song "Video Killed the Radio Star,” the first video played when MTV launched on August 1, 1981.

'Autocratic Behavior'

Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom slammed Trump TV as 'truly autocratic behavior from a failed President.'