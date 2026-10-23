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Kamala Harris Shares Rare Adorable Childhood Photo to Honor Her Late Mom's Lifelong 'Goal' to Ending Cancer

Image of Kamala Harris.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris shared a vintage family photo on Instagram, honoring her late mother’s devotion to her daughters and cancer research.

Oct. 23 2026, Published 10:38 a.m. ET

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Kamala Harris offered a glimpse into her early years by posting a vintage family picture featuring herself, her sister and their late mother, Shyamala Gopalan.

"My mother had two goals in life: To raise my sister Maya and me, and to end b----- cancer," the former vice president wrote in an October 19 Instagram post.

Gopalan was a prominent cancer researcher who died in 2009.

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Source: @kamalaharris/instagram

Kamala Harris was born and raised in California.

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She Shared a Glimpse of Her Early Years

Image of Kamala Harris, Shyamala Gopalan, and Maya Harris.
Source: @MAYAHARRIS_/INSTAGRAM

The photo showed young Kamala Harris and Maya Harris with their mother, Shyamala Gopalan, whose research shaped Kamala's career.

The faded photograph showed a young Kamala walking along a residential sidewalk with Maya Harris and their mother. Kamala wore a yellow and white plaid coat, while Maya sported a red and white outfit. Shyamala wore a matching plaid vest and miniskirt.

"Her groundbreaking research impacted millions of women's lives, and it shaped many of the most important causes of my career, including fighting for health equity and supporting scientific research," Kamala noted.

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Kamala Urged Followers to Take Action

Image of Kamala Harris.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris urged followers to mark B----- Cancer Awareness Month by spreading screening awareness to help save lives.

The 62-year-old also used her Instagram post to encourage followers to participate in the annual campaign.

"Join me during B----- Cancer Awareness Month to honor her work and spread awareness about screening. Early detection can save lives," the the Howard University alumna urged.

Shyamala devoted much of her professional life to studying the disease, a cause that remains important to her daughter throughout her years in public service.

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Image of Kamala Harris.
Source: MEGA

In August 2024, Kamala Harris shared the same image while discussing housing affordability and her family's decade-long effort to purchase property.

Kamala previously posted the same family photograph on X in August 2024 while reflecting on her family's financial circumstances.

"For most of my childhood, we were renters," she recalled in the caption.

She described the experience of her family eventually purchasing a house. "My mother saved for well over a decade to buy a home. I was a teenager when the day finally came — and I can still remember how excited she was," the former senator remarked.

The post also connected Kamala's personal history to the broader challenges Americans face when trying to afford housing.

"When I am elected President, I will make it a top priority to bring down costs and increase economic security for all Americans," she promised at the time during the campaign.

Kamala Made History in Washington

Image of Kamala Harris.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris served as a prosecutor, attorney general and senator before making history as the first female U.S. vice president.

Kamala began her career as a prosecutor before becoming San Francisco's district attorney and California's attorney general. She was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016.

In January 2021, Kamala became the first woman, first Black American and first South Asian American to serve as vice president of the United States, alongside President Joe Biden.

She became the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024 but lost the election to Donald Trump.

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