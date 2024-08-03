OK Magazine
13 Things You Didn't Know About Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris could make history and become America's first female president if she wins the 2024 election.

Aug. 3 2024, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

The Meaning of Kamala Harris' Name

Kamala Harris, 59, was born in Oakland, Calif., on October 20, 1964. Her late mother, Shyamala, was an American biomedical scientist who was born in India. She chose Kamala’s name for her Indian roots. It means “lotus” and is another name for the Hindu goddess Lakshmi.

“A culture that worships goddesses produces strong women,” her mother said in 2004.

Who Is Kamala Harris' Father?

Kamala’s father, Donald J. Harris, is a Stanford University professor of economics. The couple divorced when Kamala was seven, and her mother raised her and younger sister Maya on the top floor of a yellow duplex in Berkeley, Calif.

What Was Kamala Harris' Childhood Like?

She was bused from her lower-middle-class black neighborhood to Thousand Oaks Elementary School in a prosperous white district as part of the desegregation of public schools.

She Was Raised in a Multifaith Family

As a child, she went to both a Black Baptist church and a Hindu temple.

Kamala Harris Expanded Her Education

After high school, Kamala went on to Howard University in Washington, D.C., and then to the University of California, Hastings College of Law and was admitted to the California Bar in June 1990.

Kamala Harris' Early Work

After that, she worked as the Deputy District Attorney in Alameda County, Calif. From there it was on to the San Francisco D.A.’s office and then in 2000, she took a new job at San Francisco City Hall where she ran the Family and Children’s Services Division.

She Dated a TV Personality

In 2001, she dated former talk show host Montel Williams.

“I have great respect for (Senator) Harris,” he wrote on social media.

She Won a District Attorney Election

She ran for and won an election for the District Attorney of San Francisco in 2002 and a second term in 2007.

Kamala Harris Has an Impressive Career as a Lawyer

In 2011, she became the Attorney General for California and was elected again in 2014. She championed environmental protection and won settlements from big fuel service companies like Chevron and BP to resolve allegations that they failed to properly monitor hazardous materials in its underground storage tanks in hundreds of California gas stations.

All About Her Family Life

She married attorney Douglas Emhoff on August 22, 2014, and became a stepmother to his two children from his previous marriage, Cole and Ella Emhoff. They call her “Momala.”

Kamala Harris Follows a Self-Care Routine

Kamala is an “enthusiastic” and good cook who clips recipes, and her go-to dinner is roast chicken. She wakes up around 6 a.m. and works out for half an hour, then she has a bowl of Raisin Bran with almond milk and tea with honey and lemon before leaving for work.

She Became a Senator

In 2016, she won a seat as California’s junior senator in Washington, D.C.

Kamala Harris Scored a Higher Position

kamala harris

In January 2021, Kamala resigned from the Senate — to become the new Vice President!

More From OK! Magazine

