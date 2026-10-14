Politics Kamala Harris Didn’t 'Anticipate' So Many People to Stand by 'Corruption' in Donald Trump's Second Term: 'The Powerful People Who Bend the Knee at the Foot of a Tyrant' Source: BABY, THIS IS KEKE PALMER/YOUTUBE Former Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about Donald Trump’s second term on 'Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.' Brittany Vincent Oct. 14 2026, Published 7:12 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former Vice President Kamala Harris said the warnings she gave about President Donald Trump second term came true, but she didn’t expect one thing. Harris said what she “had not anticipated was the capitulation” of powerful people during an interview with Keke Palmer on the actress’ podcast “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer,” on Tuesday, October 13. Palmer also interviewed Harris for a special episode of the podcast in 2023, when Harris was still vice president.

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Powerful People ‘Bend the Knee’

Source: BABY, THIS IS KEKE PALMER/YOUTUBE In her interview with Keke Palmer, Harris said she 'had not anticipated' the capitulation of powerful people.

Harris, 61, said she was surprised by how many important figures have gone along with the Trump administration. “The number of powerful people who have stood quietly by in the face of what they know to be corruption and behavior and approaches that are contrary to the best interest of our country — the powerful people who you know bend the knee at the foot of a tyrant. I hadn’t anticipated that that was going to happen, to the degree it has,” she said. She has made similar comments before. In an October 2025 interview with the BBC, Harris said many billionaires had been “bending the knee at the foot of a tyrant” since Trump took office. She suggested that some billionaires wanted “to be next to power” to get a merger approved or avoid an investigation. Also that October, while in London promoting her book, Harris said she had believed, “perhaps naively,” that “the titans of industry would at least be part of the backstop.” In her first post-election interview, in July 2025, she told Stephen Colbert the level of capitulation was something she “did not see coming.”

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Some Leaders Are ‘Purely Transactional'

Source: BABY, THIS IS KEKE PALMER/YOUTUBE Some of the most powerful people are 'purely transactional,' Harris told Palmer.

Harris told Palmer she has “come to realize that there are some people, and in particular among some of the most powerful, who are purely transactional.” She added, “They’re in it to get what they can get out of it.” Harris said this is one reason she encourages Americans to be “transactional voters” during upcoming elections instead of sitting them out, despite what she called “failures of the system.” The 2026 midterm elections are set for Tuesday, November 3.

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The White House Press Ban Drew Her Criticis

Source: BABY, THIS IS KEKE PALMER/YOUTUBE Harris criticized the White House’s decision to strip several news outlets of their press credentials.

Harris also spoke about the Trump administration’s decision last month to strip journalists from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico of their White House press credentials. Federal Judge Timothy Kelly later issued a temporary restraining order restoring their credentials for 14 days. “If you can’t stand people to watch what you’re doing and listen to what you’re saying, one has to ask, what are you doing?” Harris told Palmer. She said a president who wants to keep the media out of the White House is “in the wrong place,” according to a report.

Another Presidential Run Is Still Undecided

Source: BABY, THIS IS KEKE PALMER/YOUTUBE Harris said a 2028 presidential run is still undecided.