Kamala Harris Reveals She May Run for President Again After Losing to Donald Trump: 'I'm Not Done'

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris might have another presidential campaign in her future. The former Vice President of the United States revealed a second presidential run is still on the table after her historical 107-day campaign against Donald Trump in 2024. Despite losing to the Republican candidate, Harris told the BBC in her first U.K. interview that she would "possibly" be POTUS one day and remains more than confident that a female will one day hold the role of U.S. commander-in-chief.

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris Declares She's 'Not Done' With Politics

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris said she'd 'possibly' run for president again.

Harris didn't fully confirm whether her potential presidential run would be in 2028, though she assured her supporters she's no where near finished with politics. "I am not done," she declared in an interview that will air in full on the October 26 edition of BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. "I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it's in my bones." Even if she isn't the first woman to ever become president in the United States, Harris is certain her grandnieces would "in there lifetime, for sure" see a female in office.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris said she doesn't listen to the results of polls.

Harris additionally admitted she's unbothered by polls that claim she's unlikely to win the Democratic ticket, revealing she never finds herself concerned with such speculation. "If I listened to polls I would have not run for my first office, or my second office — and I certainly wouldn't be sitting here," she explained. Of course, Harris didn't hold back her criticism of Trump during the interview.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris Calls Donald Trump a 'Tyrant'

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris bashed Donald Trump as she labeled him a 'tyrant.'

The Democratic politician pointed out how her predictions of the "tyrant" leader had seemed to be proven true. "He said he would weaponize the Department of Justice — and he has done exactly that," she insisted, fueling her belief that Trump is a fascist. Harris additionally reacted to recent controversy surrounding Jimmy Kimmel's brief suspension from ABC after he made a joke about MAGA's reaction to Charlie Kirk's assassination, claiming it was yet another example of how Trump has weaponized his administration.

Kamala Harris Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel Scandal

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris reacted to Jimmy Kimmel's recent brief suspension.