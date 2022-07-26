Recording Artist Kameko Tarnez Announces His 'Protector Of The Gods' Comic Book

Though filming was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this did not stop the Archrok team from moving forward. Kameko and his producers, Rhonda Ross (actress/singer, daughter of Berry Gordy and Diana Ross), Musa Jackson (actor, model, activist, writer) and Hill Harper (actor, NAACP winner, and star of ABCs “The Good Doctor”) are still hard at work to deliver the “Protector of the Gods” magic to the world. While production was on hold due to the pandemic, Kameko and his creative team pushed forward to meet the demand for this story by producing the film’s attached comic book and 3-D animation series. Currently, Archrok has resumed filming within Africa, excluding certain cast members who will soon join the production. However, your anticipation to delve into this story will soon be over. The “Protector of the Gods” comic book will be released exclusively in Egypt and Dubai Summer 2022, and in the United States Fall 2022.

To follow “Protector of the Gods," join the mailing list at www.protectorofthegods.com.