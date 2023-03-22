'The Real Friends Of WeHo' & 'College Hill' Star Dorion Renaud Is Redefining The Beauty Standard With His Brand Buttah Skin

It's safe to say that Dorion Renaud is a veteran within the reality television space, but the College Hill alum has gone from a college student struggling with acne to an award-winning CEO of a celebrated skincare line.

The Real Friends of WeHo star exclusively tells OK! he is "booked, busy and blessed." However, his journey to the c-suite wasn't easy. While reflecting on his time on the BET series College Hill, the actor admits to struggling with asserting himself in Hollywood.

"Reality tv wasn't what it is now. I kind of had to prove myself, even more, to climb up the ladder into acting, hosting and having a real career in entertainment," the entrepreneur confesses. "It gave people a chance to know me from 19 years old to now at 35."