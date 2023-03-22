'The Real Friends Of WeHo' & 'College Hill' Star Dorion Renaud Is Redefining The Beauty Standard With His Brand Buttah Skin
It's safe to say that Dorion Renaud is a veteran within the reality television space, but the College Hill alum has gone from a college student struggling with acne to an award-winning CEO of a celebrated skincare line.
The Real Friends of WeHo star exclusively tells OK! he is "booked, busy and blessed." However, his journey to the c-suite wasn't easy. While reflecting on his time on the BET series College Hill, the actor admits to struggling with asserting himself in Hollywood.
"Reality tv wasn't what it is now. I kind of had to prove myself, even more, to climb up the ladder into acting, hosting and having a real career in entertainment," the entrepreneur confesses. "It gave people a chance to know me from 19 years old to now at 35."
Although the Buttah Skin founder faced adversity on his path to success, his experience attending Clark Atlanta University played a pivotal role in his development.
"The motto at Clark was 'find a way or make one,' and that's really what I've had to do in this business," the AUC alum says. "I have done everything from acting, hosting and singing to now skincare. Going to an HBCU [historically Black college and university] taught me to hustle."
Ultimately, Renaud's academic experiences helped him embrace being a multihyphenate.
"I have been in the entertainment industry for so long and also listening to the people out there, my peers, myself and our skin problems," the businessman explains. "I have created a product that merges entertainment, skincare, and Black people feeling good about themselves."
Aside from curating quality items that address common concerns amongst people of color such as hyperpigmentation, discoloration and white cast, Renaud is looking to shift how beauty is represented and the lack of inclusivity within the industry.
"Normally when you think of beauty, you do not think about a Black man," the Texan shares."That was part of the narrative to change that and, to show Blackness in a strong, beautiful, sexy and empowering way."
"I think that taking care of your skin is self-care. You know, that's what makes you stronger. That's what makes you powerful. So I'm happy to be one of the new faces of Beauty," Renaud adds.
In the process of developing his company, Renaud hopes the diversity of his campaigns will remind people of the beauty within the African diaspora.
"I think that taking care of your skin is self-care, and that's what makes you stronger and more powerful," he exclaims. "I'm happy to be one of the new faces of Beauty, but when we look back at the seventies and eighties Black people celebrated the beauty of their complexion, and they were very proud of their Afros and very proud of their skin."
"I'm just reintroducing people to what I saw growing up," he concludes.