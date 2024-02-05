Kandi Burruss Shockingly Reveals She's Leaving 'RHOA' After 14 Seasons
It's the end of an era.
While walking the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4, Kandi Burruss announced she's leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta after 14 seasons.
"I'm not really keeping up right now," Burruss, 47, explained during an interview. "I'm not keeping up. I already said it, so I'll tell you. I decided I'm not coming back this year."
"It's been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time, I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I'm super excited about those things," the Bravo alum, who was the longest running cast member of the Georgia franchise, said.
"But it’s not just that," Burruss continued. "It’s just like, after you really have time to think, and a friend of mine was like, ‘Why do you keep doing it?’ And I was like, ‘Well, I think because I’ve just been doing it for so long, it feels weird to think not to do it?’ So I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m going to take a break, I’m going to take a moment… I’m not coming back this year."
The Xscape member joined the reality series in 2009. However, Burruss found major success in the R&B world, having co-wrote songs like TLC's "No Scrubs" and Destiny's Child's "Bills, Bills, Bills."
"I've been going back and forth and I think because they gave us such a long break, I had a lot of time to do other things and I've got some big announcements to make coming soon, so yeah," the songstress said in a separate interview during music's biggest night. "I mean, I love the girls, they're my friends, I'm still going to see them and hang out with them. And Bravo is my family, I love them as well, but you know."
When Burruss was asked last year about whether or not she would return, the businesswoman revealed she was not sweating it. "I don't really think about it," she admitted of being asked back. "It's going to be what it's going to be. I enjoy being a part of the Bravo family. Regardless of whatever, I'm still part of it."
Variety conducted the interview with Burruss.
Entertainment Tonight conducted the second interview with Burruss.