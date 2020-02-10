On the February 9 episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss’ mom, Joyce Jones, expressed how she really felt about Todd Tucker. Kandi explained that the 70-year-old doesn’t trust Todd to take care of Riley if she died.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
On the February 9 episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss’ mom, Joyce Jones, expressed how she really felt about Todd Tucker. Kandi explained that the 70-year-old doesn’t trust Todd to take care of Riley if she died.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!