Kane Brown Is Grateful to Be 'Alive' After Freak Golf Accident

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Kane Brown reveals his freak golf ball accident left him feeling grateful to still be “alive.” Brown, 32, suffered an injury to his ear on June 23 after he was struck by a golf ball while playing. The country singer shared the accident via now-expired Instagram Story that same day posting a photo of his bloody ear with the caption, "Shot in the head by a golf ball." The hit split his left ear, and he suffered a minor head trauma, per Page Six. The singer posted another picture of his ear after receiving medical treatment on Instagram Story on Tuesday, joking that it was “Just a scratch.”

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Source: @kanebrown/Instagram Kane Brown stated being 'alive' is 'all that matters' after escaping death from a freak golf accident.

Brown also shared a video clip of himself in a car, with his newly stitched ear visible. “23 stitches later, and a slight concussion,” he said in the clip, before adding that he was “at Chick-Fil-A” grabbing some snacks after the traumatizing ordeal. “They said it will prob get worse next 48 hours but I’m alive and that’s all that matters … holy c—,” he wrote on top of the clip.

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Kane Brown Narrated His Harrowing Golf Ball Accident on TikTok

Source: MEGA Kane Brown claimed that he was hit with a golf ball from a close range on Tuesday.

Brown relayed his horrific accident in detail through a TikTok video shortly after. “Story time,” he began in the video, where his shirt was visibly stained with blood spatters. He added that he “got hit in the ear with a golf ball.” He also shared that, unlike many freak golfing accidents, this happened from a pretty close range. “A lot of people, they think that the ball came over multiple fairways,” he continued.

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Source: @kanebrown/Instagram Kane Brown revealed that one of his friends accidentally hit him while playing golf.

“No, this one, it was my own buddy,” Brown shared in the video referring to who accidentally caused him such harm. The “Miles on It” singer also stated that he would not “name any names,” but his friend “feels terrible” about the accident. “He needs to know that I’m good,” he continued, before adding, that he “went to the hospital,” and got “everything checked out.”

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Kane Brown Narrowly Missed Death in Freak Golf Accident

Source: @kanebrown/Instagram Kane Brown shared that the golf ball that hit him was flying at a speed of 150-180 miles per hour.

Brown admitted in the TikTok video that he was lucky to walk away from the accident with “a split ear and some swelling.” Mainly because if the ball had hit him slightly to the side, the scenario would have turned out completely different. “If it would have been right here,” the songwriter said, while tapping the back of his head, “I wouldn’t be here.” “It was about a 150 to 180 mile an hour ball, a three-wood slice,” the “What Ifs” singer revealed of the speed of the golf ball that hit him.

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Source: MEGA Kane Brown said that he is 'glad' he's still here after narrowly missing death.