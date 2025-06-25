NEWS Kane Brown Pokes Fun at Himself After Taylor Swift Steals the Spotlight During His Tight End University Performance: Watch Source: @kanebrown/instagram Taylor Swift joined Kane Brown onstage at Travis Kelce’s Tight Ends & Friends concert.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Kane Brown had the honor of closing out Travis Kelce’s Tight Ends & Friends concert in Nashville, Tenn., there was another superstar who stole the spotlight with a surprise performance: Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift! "When you think you’re the special guest BUT you’re not 😂," Brown captioned an Instagram photo from Tuesday, June 24, which showed him standing with the Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs star.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift's Surprise Performance With Kane Brown

Source: @bryanwesttv/instagram Taylor Swift performed 'Shake It Off' with Kane Brown as a surprise at Travis Kelce’s Tight Ends & Friends concert.

Brown took the stage after performances from Sophia Scott, Luke Combs and other musicians, but before he wrapped up his set, he told the crowd, "I've got something cool I want to do for you guys." "Do y'all care if I bring out a really really really really special guest?" the dad-of-three teased. The "Love Story" singer then walked onto the stage with a guitar, resulting in the audience roaring with applause and cheers.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Decided at the Last-Minute to Perform

Taylor’s performance of Shake It Off!!! pic.twitter.com/htlFgr6vCr — 🏈👑 | fan acct. (@TayvisHaze) June 25, 2025

Swift revealed she wasn't planning to sing at the show and explained to fans how it came to fruition. "See, the one thing tight ends have in common with Nashville musicians is we're all friends, right? So you know, we're up there, having some drinks, and we were thinking like, 'How loud could this place get? Theoretically, how loud could the singing be in here?'" she spilled. "I was like, 'I don't have a guitar,' and then Chase Rice was like, 'You can use mine,' so we would like to dedicate this to our favorite players."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @tayvizhaze/x The night marked the first time Swift performed since buying back her master recordings.

The pop star then played "Shake It Off," with Brown joining her during portions of the song. It marked the first time Swift performed live since she bought back her master recordings earlier this month. One day before the concert, the blonde beauty supported Kelce by coming out to his Tight End University party, where the two posed together with TEU co-founders George Kittle and Greg Olsen, as well as their respective partners.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Summer

Source: mega The stars went public with their romance in September 2023.

In footage from the night, the power couple could be seen dancing together and enjoying drinks, while Swift took photos with countless fans. The duo has stepped out together quite a few times over the past several weeks, going out to dinner in Florida and New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The couple is currently living in Florida as Kelce's training camp kicks off.