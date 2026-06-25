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Kane Brown Hospitalized After Golf Ball Strikes His Head During Golf Outing

Photo of Kane Brown
Source: MEGA

Kane Brown suffered a concussion and needed 23 stitches after being struck in the head by a golf ball.

June 25 2026, Updated 3:43 p.m. ET

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Kane Brown was hospitalized following a frightening golf course accident that left him with a concussion and 23 stitches.

Former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan disclosed, "Kane Brown got hit with a golf ball today on the golf course; 23 stitches."

Compton joked, "He says concussion — the football guys probably don’t buy it."

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Image of Kane Brown's injury prevented him for attending an event in Tennessee.
Source: MEGA

Kane Brown's injury prevented him for attending an event in Tennessee.

The scary incident took place just before the artist was supposed to appear at the Tight Ends & Friends Concert, which is presented by Sports Illustrated and Reese’s for the Tight End University in Nashville on Tuesday, June 23.

The country music singer-songwriter was forced to skip the event due to the injury.

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Kane Brown Shares Photos of Injury

Image of Kane Brown shared a photo of his injured ear following the golf course accident.
Source: Instagram/@kanebrown

Kane Brown shared a photo of his injured ear following the golf course accident.

Brown gave fans a direct look at the aftermath by sharing graphic images on his Instagram Story. One photo depicted blood around his ear as he recounted the incident.

"Shot in the head by a golf ball," he noted alongside the image.

In another image, the "Used to Love You Sober" singer displayed the stitches located behind his ear. However, he keept his sense of humor intact, captioning the image, "Just a scratch."

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Image of Kane Brown seemed grateful to be alive as he recovered from the frightening injury.
Source: MEGA

Kane Brown was grateful to be alive as he recovered from the frightening injury.

Brown later posted a selfie, noting that his injury might worsen before it improves.

He wrote, "That said it will prob get worse next 48 hours but I’m alive and that’s all that matters holy c---." Despite the accident's frightening nature, Brown was grateful the outcome was not more severe.

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Kane Brown’s Wife Katelyn Brown Reveals Positive Medical Update

Image of Katelyn Brown confirmed CT scans showed no skull fractures and only a minor concussion.
Source: MEGA

Katelyn Brown confirmed CT scans showed no skull fractures and only a minor concussion.

The following day, Brown’s wife, Katelyn Brown, offered additional details about the accident and his condition.

She explained on Instagram Stories, "This wasn’t a golf ball that had been flying through the air and had been losing momentum. He was right off the side from it."

However, the medical tests brought reassuring news for the family.

Kane’s wife revealed, "We got great news after his CT scans —nothing internally, no skull fractures — this was just all basically external with a minor concussion. We were so relieved."

Kane is now focused on recovery after what could have been a far more serious outcome.

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Although Kane had to skip the Nashville event to heal from his injury, the show continued with an impressive lineup. The country artist was originally set to take the stage at the Tight Ends & Friends charity concert before the incident kept him from performing.

In his place, pop icon Taylor Swift's surprise performance took the stage alongside Lainey Wilson and thrilled the audience with a rendition of "Love Story."

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