or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Taylor Swift
OK LogoCOUPLES

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce All Smiles as She Supports Him at Training Camp in Nashville: Photos

taylor supports travis training
Source: MEGA; @swifferupdates/X

Taylor Swift supported boyfriend Travis Kelce at his training camp in Nashville.

By:

June 24 2025, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift is proving once again she’s Travis Kelce’s biggest fan!

The pop superstar was all smiles as she stepped out to support her boyfriend during his Tight End University training camp in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, June 23. The two were spotted hanging out at an after-party, looking totally at ease and cozy with each other.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor travis nashville sighting
Source: @swifferupdates/X

Taylor Swift showed up to support Travis Kelce at his NFL training camp.

Article continues below advertisement

In a photo shared on X, Swift stood near a bar next to some bottles, chatting it up while Kelce was nearby.

Another clip showed the couple walking into the venue, with the "Speak Now" hitmaker stopping to talk to other guests while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end stayed close behind her.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @taystgirl/X
Article continues below advertisement

Kelce, along with NFL stars George Kittle and Greg Olsen, is hosting the annual event for tight ends at Vanderbilt University. The football-filled week also includes their Tight Ends and Friends concert, which will feature Taylor Lewan and surprise guests.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce tight end university
Source: @taystgirl/X; @swifferupdates/X

The couple hung out with other attendees at an after-party in Nashville.

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond their demanding schedule of football drills and public appearances, the two appreciate their private moments.

On the June 18 episode of Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce’s "New Heights" podcast, Travis opened up about what he and Taylor like to do for fun.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @swifferupdates/X
MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“We could do Brink,” Travis suggested about watching the Disney Channel rollerblading classic. “We mentioned Pretty Woman — that's been on me and Tay's movie list for a while. I'm down to watch it.”

Article continues below advertisement
swift kelce movie nights
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce said they love to have movie nights together.

Article continues below advertisement

It's not just Travis singing Taylor’s praises, as their mutual friend and collaborator Ice Spice gave fans a little insight into their relationship while chatting at the 2025 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, June 21.

“They're really, really funny,” Ice said when asked to name something surprising about the couple. “They're probably some of my funniest friends. They’re like us. That’s the scoop.”

Article continues below advertisement

The rapper, who teamed up with Taylor for their “Karma” remix and also joined her on stage during the Eras Tour, previously told Rolling Stone that she and the pop icon have an easy, natural connection.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift ice spice friendship
Source: MEGA

Ice Spice called the famous couple 'really funny' and 'just like us.'

Article continues below advertisement

“Our personalities mesh really well,” she shared in a July 2024 cover story.

As for Taylor, she’s just as impressed with Ice's rise to stardom.

"I love when I meet a new artist who takes a keen interest in not just the music, but the music industry and how it works,” the blonde beauty said, adding that she’s seen many newbies take the opposite approach.

Article continues below advertisement

“Seeing Ice lean into the strategic, financial and business aspects of her career is really exciting for me. The more artists learn about the inner workings of the music industry, the more power they can have in their creative world," the "Story of Us" singer added.

Entertainment Tonight recently interviewed Ice.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.