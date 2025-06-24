Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce All Smiles as She Supports Him at Training Camp in Nashville: Photos
Taylor Swift is proving once again she’s Travis Kelce’s biggest fan!
The pop superstar was all smiles as she stepped out to support her boyfriend during his Tight End University training camp in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, June 23. The two were spotted hanging out at an after-party, looking totally at ease and cozy with each other.
Kelce, along with NFL stars George Kittle and Greg Olsen, is hosting the annual event for tight ends at Vanderbilt University. The football-filled week also includes their Tight Ends and Friends concert, which will feature Taylor Lewan and surprise guests.
Beyond their demanding schedule of football drills and public appearances, the two appreciate their private moments.
On the June 18 episode of Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce’s "New Heights" podcast, Travis opened up about what he and Taylor like to do for fun.
“We could do Brink,” Travis suggested about watching the Disney Channel rollerblading classic. “We mentioned Pretty Woman — that's been on me and Tay's movie list for a while. I'm down to watch it.”
It's not just Travis singing Taylor’s praises, as their mutual friend and collaborator Ice Spice gave fans a little insight into their relationship while chatting at the 2025 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, June 21.
“They're really, really funny,” Ice said when asked to name something surprising about the couple. “They're probably some of my funniest friends. They’re like us. That’s the scoop.”
The rapper, who teamed up with Taylor for their “Karma” remix and also joined her on stage during the Eras Tour, previously told Rolling Stone that she and the pop icon have an easy, natural connection.
“Our personalities mesh really well,” she shared in a July 2024 cover story.
As for Taylor, she’s just as impressed with Ice's rise to stardom.
"I love when I meet a new artist who takes a keen interest in not just the music, but the music industry and how it works,” the blonde beauty said, adding that she’s seen many newbies take the opposite approach.
“Seeing Ice lean into the strategic, financial and business aspects of her career is really exciting for me. The more artists learn about the inner workings of the music industry, the more power they can have in their creative world," the "Story of Us" singer added.
Entertainment Tonight recently interviewed Ice.