Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Come Out of Hiding for Rare Date Night in Florida

The pair, both 35, were spotted dining late at Harry's in West Palm Beach on May 23. Swift shimmered in an off-the-shoulder floral dress while Kelce sported a black and white button-down, complete with a black baseball cap.

TMZ, which first shared the photos, reported that the couple walked in hand-in-hand, flanked by a team of security guards. Once seated at a round table, the singer sipped on a glass of white wine while Kelce opted for a signature cocktail.