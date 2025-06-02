Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Come Out of Hiding for Rare Date Night in Florida
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to thrive, as the couple enjoyed a rare date night in Florida after a couple of months away from the limelight.
The pair, both 35, were spotted dining late at Harry's in West Palm Beach on May 23. Swift shimmered in an off-the-shoulder floral dress while Kelce sported a black and white button-down, complete with a black baseball cap.
TMZ, which first shared the photos, reported that the couple walked in hand-in-hand, flanked by a team of security guards. Once seated at a round table, the singer sipped on a glass of white wine while Kelce opted for a signature cocktail.
Since the Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl, public appearances by the pair have been scarce. Some fans even speculated about potential issues in their relationship.
However, a source confirmed to a news outlet that everything remains strong.
"It's been a dream period that's only solidified that they're on the same page about their future," the insider revealed on April 16. "Taylor and Travis' time out of the limelight has given them a taste of what life will be like when they're married, not promoting anything, and not on anyone's radar. They already knew how compatible they were, but this break away from everything has allowed them to grow closer and be even more certain."
The source added, "They've supported each other through some rough times — Travis' Super Bowl loss and Taylor seemingly being named in the Blake Lively drama. They've really had each other's backs."
Their rare outing follows a Mother's Day celebration on May 11 in Philadelphia, where they reunited with Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce.
The group, which included their mothers, Andrea Swift and Donna Kelce, dined at Talulah's Garden restaurant.
"We had a lot of people in, which was fun," Jason, 37, told Extra the following day. "Life is crazy. So to pay homage to all the women that made that possible, it's a pretty special day."
Despite their limited public outings, Travis and Taylor have reportedly been spending ample time together. Travis is currently training for the upcoming football season in Florida; he began renting a property in Boca Raton in April. The Grotesquerie star hinted at cohabitation, stating, "We've got chimneys and we've got furniture," during the May 21 episode of his "New Heights" podcast.
Swifties eagerly noted Travis' use of "we," igniting speculation that Taylor is the other half of that equation.
When podcast guest Ryan Fitzgerald inquired about who made decor decisions for the home, Travis cleverly sidestepped, saying he made the "executive decision by [himself] for the betterment of everyone."