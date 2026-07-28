Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Confirms Eric Bieniemy's Wife Is 'Stable' After Being Allegedly Shot by Their Son

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Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke out after offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's wife, Mia Bieniemy, was allegedly shot by their son. "Our hearts go out to Eric Bieniemy and his family," Reid, 68, said after practice on Monday, July 27, per a news outlet. "We all love EB & you hate seeing those things happens. ... Real life. You take care of that."

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Head Coach Andy Reid Confirmed Mia Bieniemy Was 'Stable'

Source: KMBC 9/YouTube Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the situation in a press conference on July 27.

The head coach confirmed that Mia was "stable," adding, "We'll just see how things go. Real life, you take care of that. She's a saint, one of God's good blessings. But things happen." As OK! previously reported, Eric's wife was reportedly shot in the family's Virginia home and rushed to the hospital with "serious injuries" the evening of Sunday, July 26.

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Eric Bieniemy's Youngest Son Was Named a Suspect in the Case

Source: Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Elijah Zion Bieniemy was named a suspect in his mother, Mia Bieniemy's shooting.

Authorities identified the couple's youngest son, Elijah Zion Bieniemy, as the suspect on Monday, July 27. He was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm inside a dwelling. He is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. Apart from Elijah, Mia and Eric are also parents to their eldest son, Eric III, who reportedly has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair.

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Eric Bieniemy Left Training Camp

Source: MEGA The Kansas City Chiefs are in the middle of training camp as they prepare for their first preseason game on August 15.

At the time of the shooting, Eric was with the Chiefs at training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo. He has reportedly left to be by his wife's side, though it remains unclear when he will return to the team.

Travis Kelce Called Eric Bieniemy One of His 'Favorite Coaches of All Time'

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce gushed about the 'unbelievable growing moments' he had as a player under Eric Bieniemy.