Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Confirms Eric Bieniemy's Wife Is 'Stable' After Being Allegedly Shot by Their Son
July 28 2026, Published 12:53 p.m. ET
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke out after offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's wife, Mia Bieniemy, was allegedly shot by their son.
"Our hearts go out to Eric Bieniemy and his family," Reid, 68, said after practice on Monday, July 27, per a news outlet. "We all love EB & you hate seeing those things happens. ... Real life. You take care of that."
Head Coach Andy Reid Confirmed Mia Bieniemy Was 'Stable'
The head coach confirmed that Mia was "stable," adding, "We'll just see how things go. Real life, you take care of that. She's a saint, one of God's good blessings. But things happen."
As OK! previously reported, Eric's wife was reportedly shot in the family's Virginia home and rushed to the hospital with "serious injuries" the evening of Sunday, July 26.
Eric Bieniemy's Youngest Son Was Named a Suspect in the Case
Authorities identified the couple's youngest son, Elijah Zion Bieniemy, as the suspect on Monday, July 27. He was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm inside a dwelling.
He is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
Apart from Elijah, Mia and Eric are also parents to their eldest son, Eric III, who reportedly has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair.
- Travis Kelce's Coach Andy Reid Wasn't Offended by His Super Bowl Outburst But Admits He 'Tries to Stay on Top' of the Athlete
- 'My Emotions Get Away From Me': Travis Kelce Admits He 'Crossed' a Line When He Pushed Coach Andy Reid at 2024 Super Bowl
- 'Passionate' Travis Kelce 'Respects' Coach Andy Reid Despite Blowing Up in His Face During Heated Game: 'No Mal Intent'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Eric Bieniemy Left Training Camp
At the time of the shooting, Eric was with the Chiefs at training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo.
He has reportedly left to be by his wife's side, though it remains unclear when he will return to the team.
Travis Kelce Called Eric Bieniemy One of His 'Favorite Coaches of All Time'
Eric served in multiple coaching roles with the Chiefs between 2012 and 2022, including as a running backs coach and offensive coordinator. After coaching with several other teams, he returned to Kansas City last offseason following Matt Nagy's contract expiration.
Travis Kelce has long been vocal about his admiration for Eric, with reports suggesting their bond influenced his decision to remain with the Chiefs.
"I can't wait to see him back in the building," the football player, 36, said following the confirmation of Eric's Kansas City return. "He's one of my favorite coaches of all time. I've had so many unbelievable growing moments under him as a player."